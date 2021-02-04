Golf 8 GTI gets +56 hp more power

Thursday, Feb 04 18
Sporty, speedy, strong: The new GTI is one of the top-tier variants of the Mk8 Golf. With all standard equipment, the Golf 8 GTI accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.3 seconds with powerful 245 hp and 370 Nm. The compact car is equipped with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder and is full of energy. Due to its athletic performance, it is very popular with many GTI fans and shows off with its sporty red "King Red Metallic" design. DTE Systems knows how to get even more out of the Golf 8 GTI: With their tuning system, they turn the sportsman into a top athlete.

 

High-energy food for athletes - PowerControl X

On DTE’s test bench the sports variant did not appear in royal red, but it certainly did appear with a good performance. The GTI showed 19 hp more and 6 Nm less on the in-house MAHA dynamometer. However, 19 hp is not enough to satisfy the tuning experts at DTE. With the PowerControl X tuning system, the compact car is able to develop powerful 301 HP and 418 Nm. With this expansion, he sprints past his brother, the Golf 8 GTI Clubsport, and ranks next to the Golf 8 R. A great increase in performance makes the compact car go full speed.

The performance expansion is made possible due to DTE’s own developed chip tuning, which works with multi-map technology. Thus, the tuning system optimizes all relevant parameters and controls for more effective combustion. With this special thrill, the Hot Hatch rules highway and country road.

High performance through high tech

The PowerControl X has a digital feature to match the Digital Cockpit of the Golf 8 GTI. Thanks to the app control, the driver can adapt the tuning to their personal driving style at any time and switch between the Sport, Dynamic and Efficiency program. Similar to the GTI, DTE’s app has all the useful details at a glance: The driver can view the most important engine data such as boost pressure, manifold pressure and acceleration in real-time and optimize them as required. Just like that the Golf 8 GTI continues to offer sporty comfort by maximum performance.

 

PowerControl X is available in the DTE Systems online shop or through certified resellers.

