Tickets on sale for the NHRA U.S. Nationals

The world’s biggest drag race returns to Lucas Oil Raceway Park at Indianapolis for the 68th annual NHRA U.S. Nationals. Fans can purchase tickets now for this ever-thrilling event.

As is tradition at the NHRA U.S. Nationals, fans will be treated to racing action in the four professional NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series classes: the 11,000-horsepower nitro-burning machines of Top Fuel and Funny Car, the ultra-sophisticated Pro Stock division and the ever-thrilling Pro Stock Motorcycle class. Teams will have one final shot to race their way into the Countdown to the Championship playoffs, in hopes of competing for an NHRA world championship title.

Shawn Langdon (Top Fuel), Jack Beckman (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Scotty Pollacheck (Pro Stock Motorcycle) raced their way into the winner’s circle at the NHRA U.S. Nationals last season.

The NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series will begin qualifying on Friday Sept. 3 and will continue to Saturday Sept. 4. Pro teams will have four qualifying sessions to lock themselves into the 16-car field for a chance to win a coveted NHRA Wally trophy on Sunday Sept. 5 for race day.

Fans will be treated to competition from a variety of racing divisions at the NHRA U.S. Nationals. The fan favorite E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service is a must-see class as well as the thrilling Factory Stock Showdown and Top Fuel Harley Series. Also in competition over the course of the weekend will be hundreds of sportsman racers in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, including the specialty event the Jegs Allstars. Sportsman racers from across the country will flock to Lucas Oil Raceway to compete for bragging rights in one of the biggest sportsman competitions of the season.

Kids 12 and under are free in general admission areas with a paid adult at the event. Military and First Responders save 20% online through GovX.

To purchase reserved seats or general admission, fans can visit NHRA.com/tickets.

