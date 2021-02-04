Tickets on sale for the NHRA U.S. Nationals

Racing News
Thursday, Feb 04 19
Tickets on sale for the NHRA U.S. Nationals
The world’s biggest drag race returns to Lucas Oil Raceway Park at Indianapolis for the 68th annual NHRA U.S. Nationals. Fans can purchase tickets now for this ever-thrilling event.
 
As is tradition at the NHRA U.S. Nationals, fans will be treated to racing action in the four professional NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series classes: the 11,000-horsepower nitro-burning machines of Top Fuel and Funny Car, the ultra-sophisticated Pro Stock division and the ever-thrilling Pro Stock Motorcycle class. Teams will have one final shot to race their way into the Countdown to the Championship playoffs, in hopes of competing for an NHRA world championship title.
 
Shawn Langdon (Top Fuel), Jack Beckman (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Scotty Pollacheck (Pro Stock Motorcycle) raced their way into the winner’s circle at the NHRA U.S. Nationals last season.
 
The NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series will begin qualifying on Friday Sept. 3 and will continue to Saturday Sept. 4. Pro teams will have four qualifying sessions to lock themselves into the 16-car field for a chance to win a coveted NHRA Wally trophy on Sunday Sept. 5 for race day.
 
Fans will be treated to competition from a variety of racing divisions at the NHRA U.S. Nationals. The fan favorite E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service is a must-see class as well as the thrilling Factory Stock Showdown and Top Fuel Harley Series. Also in competition over the course of the weekend will be hundreds of sportsman racers in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, including the specialty event the Jegs Allstars. Sportsman racers from across the country will flock to Lucas Oil Raceway to compete for bragging rights in one of the biggest sportsman competitions of the season.
 
Kids 12 and under are free in general admission areas with a paid adult at the event. Military and First Responders save 20% online through GovX.
 
To purchase reserved seats or general admission, fans can visit NHRA.com/tickets. 
 
 
(Courtesy of NHRA Communications)
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Pro Winter Warm-Up Returns to the Drag Strip at Palm Beach International Raceway ETCR Demonstration Provides Glimpse of What Could Be »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top