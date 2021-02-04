Pro Winter Warm-Up Returns to the Drag Strip at Palm Beach International Raceway

Palm Beach International Raceway (PBIR) will host the Pro Winter Warm-Up featuring earth-shaking Top Fuel Dragster and Nitro Funny Car teams in an open test March 5-7.

The test is open to the public with limited tickets available.

Scheduled to participate in the pre-season test session include the teams of Don Schumacher Racing, Kalitta Motorsports, Cruz Pedregon, Alexis DeJoria and more. *

This is the only South Florida appearance for the stars and cars of NHRA Drag Racing.

Adult General Admission Tickets are $25 Friday, $35 Saturday, and $35 Sunday. A Saturday/Sunday Combo ticket is $60. Children 12 and under are free. Parking is $10.

Every ticket is a pit pass giving you unparalleled access to the teams and drivers. This family-friendly three-day test session provides guests the opportunity to get up close to the top teams in the NHRA.

Click here to purchase advance tickets to the Pro Winter-Warm Up. Seating capacity controls are in place.

For updated information about the Pro Winter Warm-Up visit RacePBIR.com or call (561) 622-1400.

*Team participation is TBD and on track test time will be varied throughout the day.