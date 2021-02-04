Monster Energy Supercross TV Ratings From Indianapolis Show Strong Audience

Racing News
Thursday, Feb 04 23
Monster Energy Supercross TV Ratings From Indianapolis Show Strong Audience Feld Entertainment, Inc.

ound 4 of the Monster Energy Supercross series, held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., drew an average of 320K total viewers and a peak audience of 506K, the fourth best delivery on NBCSN since last year’s Round 10 race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla.

 

The following day re-air on NBC drew and even more impressive audience, delivering 877K total viewers as the “most-watched”, in-season Supercross telecast (live or re-air) dating back to 2004’s season opener. NBC ranked #7 (out of 137) in the time-period among all broadcast and cable networks with Men 25-54.

 

The series continues this Saturday, February 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium for the final event of the Indianapolis triple-header. 

 

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Toni Breidinger joins Young’s Motorsports starting at Daytona Pro Winter Warm-Up Returns to the Drag Strip at Palm Beach International Raceway »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top