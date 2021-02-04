Toni Breidinger joins Young’s Motorsports starting at Daytona

Breidinger, a native of Hillsborough, Calif. will make her first ARCA Menards Series start since 2018 where she competed in three races, earning a career-best 10th place finish in her series’ debut at Madison (Wisc.) International Speedway.

“I’m very thankful for this opportunity to continue the next steps of my racing career with Young’s Motorsports,” said Breidinger.

“It’s going to be a busy year of competition in ARCA Menards Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, but I feel like the program that we have assembled at Young’s Motorsports will be influential in completing our goals and setting the path for the future.”

When Breidinger makes her Truck Series debut in 2021, she will become the first-ever Arabic-American female driver to participate in any NASCAR national series, a major step forward in the direction of progress as well as an inspiration for young women around the globe.

“Daytona is going to be the biggest race of my career, but I’m ready for it,” added Breidinger who participated in the open ARCA test with Young’s Motorsports at Daytona last month. “It’s going to be a competitive race, but I know that the Young’s Motorsports team will prepare me a fast race car and we can contend for a top-10 finish. That is our goal, a top-10 finish.”

A record 19-time female USAC winner, Breidinger shifted her attention from dirt to asphalt and most recently finished fourth in the Carolina Pro Late Model Series in 2020 with DLP Motorsports.

Through her unprecedented success, Breidinger has accumulated over 1 million social media followers across several platforms and has partnered up with several brands including, Head and Shoulders, Sunny D, Kim Kardashian's SKIMS, Tory Burch, Sparco and Bell Helmets.

Additionally, she has attracted attention from the media being featured exclusively in Paper Magazine, Flaunt Magazine and ESPN.

“We are thrilled to add Toni Breidinger to our Young’s Motorsports portfolio in 2021,” said Young’s Motorsports team principal Tyler Young. “She is not only motivated but determined to make her season a successful one. We know that she can go to Daytona next week and be competitive and contend to become the first ARCA Menards Series national series female winner.”

A detailed schedule for Breidinger aboard the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet ARCA car and No. 82 Chevrolet Silverado NASCAR Camping World Truck Series truck will be announced at a later date.

The Lucas Oil 200 driven by General Tire (80 laps | 200 miles) is the first of 20 races on the 2021 ARCA Menards Series schedule. Practice begins Fri., Feb. 12 with a one-hour session from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Group qualifying is set for race day, Sat., Feb. 13 at 8:30 a.m. The season-opener for the 69th consecutive ARCA season is set to take the green flag shortly after 1:30 p.m. The event will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), while ARCARacing.com will stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire weekend festivities.