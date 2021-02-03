Richard Childress Racing Announces 2021 Partnership with AstraZeneca

Richard Childress Racing announced today that AstraZeneca, a global science-based biopharmaceutical company, has partnered with Richard Childress Racing for select races during the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series to feature BREZTRI AEROSPHERE™ (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Inhalation Aerosol on the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 with driver Austin Dillon.

BREZTRI AEROSPHERE is a medicine used long term to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including chronic bronchitis, emphysema, or both, for better breathing and fewer flare-ups.* BREZTRI is not used to relieve sudden breathing problems and will not replace a rescue inhaler. BREZTRI is not for the treatment of asthma.

Austin Dillon is a two-time NASCAR Champion, 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion. He is in his eighth full-time season in the Cup Series driving the legendary No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

"There is a history of COPD in my family, so it's really important to me to be able to help encourage patients to talk to their doctor about their health goals and to visit BREZTRI.com to learn about a treatment option," said Dillon, whose paternal grandfather, Stan Dillon, suffered from COPD. "I look forward to running the BREZTRI colors on the No. 3 Chevrolet and thank AstraZeneca for its partnership."

In addition to primary sponsorship on the No. 3 Chevrolet for select races in 2021, BREZTRI will also be featured as an associate partner for the full 2021 season.

"We've enjoyed our relationship with AstraZeneca for several years, so we are happy to continue our partnership in a new and innovative way with BREZTRI," said Torrey Galida, President of Richard Childress Racing. "This is a special relationship for RCR and we are looking forward to a great season ahead."

*Results may vary.

RCR PR