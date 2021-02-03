Blaser Swisslube joins Austin Herzog Motorsports for 2021 pro late model season

18-year-old Austin Herzog will carry the colors of Blaser Swisslube during the 2021 MAVTV-televised Pro Late Model season at Madera Speedway. The 2019 Nut Up Pro Late Model champion and six-time 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model winner has partnered with Blaser Swisslube as the title sponsor on the #11 Toyota Camry for the nine-race series. This weekend’s All-Star Showdown at Irwindale Speedway will mark the debut of the partnership which will also see Herzog competing in selected Pro Late Model events across California.

Races for the new partnership are aired during Madera Racing on MAVTV, airing at 7pm Eastern and 4pm Pacific on Mondays throughout the year. Madera’s season begins on March 13 and culminates during round nine with the ninth annual Short Track Shootout on October 2.

Herzog is a third-generation driver from Clovis, Calif. with over 25 top-ten finishes in Pro Late Model competition at the one-third mile oval along with 12 career victories across Pro Late Models, Late Models, and Jr. Late Models.



Specializing in metalworking fluids and customized services for machine shops, Blaser Swisslube has been an industry leader for more than eight decades. The family-owned business employs over 600 people worldwide with subsidiaries in more than 60 countries.



“I am honored to represent Blaser Swisslube during this year’s Pro Late Model season,” Herzog said. “We aim to put Blaser into the winner’s circle and into the machine shops of the motorsports industry.”



This weekend’s racing from Irwindale Speedway will pay $15,000 to win in the 150-lap contest, streamed live on SPEARSRacing.TV The race will also be televised in tape-delay on MAVTV.



For more information, check out Austin Herzog Motorsports at www.AustinHerzog.com Austin Herzog Motorsports can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.



Blaser Swisslube can be found online at www.Blaser.com

Austin Herzog Motorsports PR

