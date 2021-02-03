Sammy Smith Joins JGR's ARCA Menards Series East Program

Joe Gibbs Racing announced today that driver Sammy Smith will compete in six ARCA Menards East Series races during the 2021 season. He will make his debut in the No. 18 Engine Ice Toyota Camry at New Smyrna (FL) Raceway on Monday, February 8.

In addition to New Smyrna, Smith is currently scheduled to run at Pensacola on Feb. 27, Nashville Fairgrounds on May 8, Dover on May 14, and Southern National on June 12. He is also scheduled to conclude the season in the ARCA Menards West Series on Nov. 6 at Phoenix Raceway. He will be sharing the ARCA Menards East Series schedule with Ty Gibbs, who was announced recently as a driver for the full season of the national ARCA Menards Series.

Smith is coming off an impressive debut season in Super Late Models, where he drove the No. 51 Toyota Camry for Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM). He captured the win on the first night of competition at the World Series of Asphalt held at New Smyrna Speedway. Before joining KBM, the Des Moines, Iowa native earned recognition with impressive campaigns, first in Legend Cars and then on the Late Model circuit. In addition to making his debut in the ARCA Menards East and West Series in 2021, Smith will compete in the full season of Super Late Models behind the wheel of the No. 22 TMC Transportation Toyota Camry for Donnie Wilson Motorsports.

“Sammy has been impressive at every level of his young career. We’re looking forward to having him join our development program in the ARCA Series,” said Steve deSouza, Executive Vice President of Xfinity Series and Development for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Leading engine coolant manufacturer, Engine Ice, will support Sammy Smith’s racing efforts this season with its high-performance coolant. Engine Ice has been a mainstay in the powersports and racing world for decades and is a natural fit for the ARCA series.

“Sammy is an exceptional young talent and a rising star in the ARCA Menards series,” said Bryan Emrich, Engine Ice President. “We’re thrilled to be supporting Sammy’s team with Engine Ice, the #1 powersports coolant brand, manufactured here in the USA. Sammy is joining a family of Engine Ice racers who have competed at the highest level for the past 20 years; and we can’t wait watch him succeed.”

“This is such an exciting time for me,” said Smith. “To join a program like Joe Gibbs Racing is something I’ve dreamed about. I’m so fortunate to have the support of Engine Ice alongside me, and I hope to make them proud. I want to learn as much as I can, and I can’t wait to get started.”

