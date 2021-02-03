S.M.A.R.T. 2021 launches a fantastic new season

After the competitive rebirth of the SMART Modified Tour in 2020, we are excited to release the 2021 schedule .

The sleek, low and super fast cars competing are racing's versions of ground pounding rocket ships. 2021 launches a fantastic new season of competition for SMART with an all-star line-up of drivers at some of the newest, and some of the most historic venues in American motorsports.

March 14th at Caraway Speedway will open the ten race SMART season. Drivers scheduled to compete are a who's-who of champions from up and down the east coast including Burt Myers, Tim Brown, Jeremy Gerstner, Jamie Tomaino, Jason Myers and Brandon Ward. “Fans will sure get the kind of action, speed and excitement they are looking for from this star-studded line-up.” said SMART director Chris Williams. “We are so glad to be able to announce our schedule today so that fans, drivers and even more teams can plan to attend these select ten races that we have as our Championship season of events.”

SMART 2021 Schedule



Caraway March 14

Florence March 20

South Boston April 3

Caraway July 3

Dillon August 28

Carteret September 5

Caraway September 11

Dominion September 18

Motor Mile October 2

Hickory October 9

Florence November 19-20

SMART Mods PR