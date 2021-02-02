Fifth Place Finish for The Heart of Racing Team in the Rolex 24 at Daytona

After 24 hours of competition at the Daytona International Speedway, The Heart of Racing Team came away with a fifth place finish in their 2021 IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship series opener, placing them solidly in the chase for the season’s points race. 2020 drivers Ian James and Roman De Angelis were joined by Aston Martin drivers Darren Turner and Ross Gunn for one of the crown jewels of endurance racing, the Rolex 24 at Daytona.
Driver and Team Principal James started the race from sixth and managed to avoid contact during an incident that affected several cars from both GT classes on the first lap of the race. Despite some minor mechanical issues, the team kept a solid pace through the night and positioned Gunn to take fifth in the final hour of the race.
Heading into the 2021 season, the team looks forward to the chase for an overall championship in IMSA’s GTD class. With series races coming up at the US’s most classic road courses, The Heart of Racing Team is poised for a promising season, beginning with this fifth-place finish in the Rolex 24 at Daytona.
