Loenbro Motorsports Welcomes HempFusion Wellness Inc. as Their Exclusive CBD and Probiotics’ Partner for the 2021 Racing Season

Tuesday, Feb 02 34
 Loenbro Motorsports, one of the world’s leading race teams, is proud to announce HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U), as our exclusive partner in the CBD and probiotics categories for the 2021 racing season. HempFusion CBD, a leading brand utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition, and Probulin Probiotics, one of the fastest growing probiotic brands in the US according to SPINs reported data, are wholly owned subsidiaries of HempFusion Wellness Inc.
 
The partnership kicks off this evening with the debut of the HempFusion #00eh car at the 50th Annual DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway near Daytona. Loenbro Motorsports’ legendary driver, Steve Arpin, will be behind the wheel, looking for another trip to Victory Lane.
“I’m very excited to be partnering with both HempFusion and Probulin,” commented Steve Arpin. “I’ve tried CBD products in the past but being able to finally find USDA Certified Organic tinctures allows me to stay even more aligned with my overall wellness goals. Their OTC topicals are best in class and both myself and my wife have fallen in love with Probulin as well. Dealing with gluten intolerance, my wife has always struggled with digestive issues. Probiotics have long been something she uses to support her digestive system and finding an option to help her live more comfortably without gluten has been a constant challenge. Thank you, Jason and Ian, for creating such amazing products!”
 
As the exclusive category sponsors, HempFusion and Probulin’s marketing assets include the primary title position on Steve Arpin’s racecars, fire suit and helmet, a full wrap of the race team hauler, exclusive sweepstakes and VIP hospitality at events throughout the year, and additional branding and social media opportunities.
 
“Thanks to Loenbro Motorsports’ founders, Paul and Jon Leach, for this exciting partnership providing HempFusion and Probulin many incredible opportunities to engage and educate millions of dedicated race fans across the country in the health and wellness benefits of both CBD and probiotics,” commented Ian deQueiroz, Chief of Brand Strategy for HempFusion Wellness Inc. “We couldn’t ask for a better partner than Steve. He’s a true, humble champion who’s always prioritized the fans, making him one of the most popular drivers in the racing community.”
 
HempFusion’s Whole Food Hemp Complex™ powered tinctures, capsules and topicals, include support in areas such as sleep, stress, energy and overall well-being. One of only a few brands to have earned USDA Organic Certification for its CBD tinctures, HempFusion uses only DNA-verified, organically grown, heirloom strains of hemp.  
 
All of Probulin’s products represent the next generation of probiotics for supporting digestive health and immune function. Always shipped cold and protected, Probulin probiotics utilize the scientifically validated MAKTrekⓇ 3-D Probiotic Delivery System, designed to protect and nourish the probiotics so that more can arrive alive in the gut.  
 
HempFusion’s family of brands are available through approximately 4,000 retailers across all 50 states and select international locations and from HempFusion.com and Probulin.com.
 
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

