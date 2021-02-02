Loenbro Motorsports Welcomes HempFusion Wellness Inc. as Their Exclusive CBD and Probiotics’ Partner for the 2021 Racing Season

“I’m very excited to be partnering with both HempFusion and Probulin,” commented Steve Arpin. “I’ve tried CBD products in the past but being able to finally find USDA Certified Organic tinctures allows me to stay even more aligned with my overall wellness goals. Their OTC topicals are best in class and both myself and my wife have fallen in love with Probulin as well. Dealing with gluten intolerance, my wife has always struggled with digestive issues. Probiotics have long been something she uses to support her digestive system and finding an option to help her live more comfortably without gluten has been a constant challenge. Thank you, Jason and Ian, for creating such amazing products!”

As the exclusive category sponsors, HempFusion and Probulin’s marketing assets include the primary title position on Steve Arpin’s racecars, fire suit and helmet, a full wrap of the race team hauler, exclusive sweepstakes and VIP hospitality at events throughout the year, and additional branding and social media opportunities.

“Thanks to Loenbro Motorsports’ founders, Paul and Jon Leach, for this exciting partnership providing HempFusion and Probulin many incredible opportunities to engage and educate millions of dedicated race fans across the country in the health and wellness benefits of both CBD and probiotics,” commented Ian deQueiroz, Chief of Brand Strategy for HempFusion Wellness Inc. “We couldn’t ask for a better partner than Steve. He’s a true, humble champion who’s always prioritized the fans, making him one of the most popular drivers in the racing community.”

HempFusion’s Whole Food Hemp Complex™ powered tinctures, capsules and topicals, include support in areas such as sleep, stress, energy and overall well-being. One of only a few brands to have earned USDA Organic Certification for its CBD tinctures, HempFusion uses only DNA-verified, organically grown, heirloom strains of hemp.

All of Probulin’s products represent the next generation of probiotics for supporting digestive health and immune function. Always shipped cold and protected, Probulin probiotics utilize the scientifically validated MAKTrekⓇ 3-D Probiotic Delivery System, designed to protect and nourish the probiotics so that more can arrive alive in the gut.