Ben White Receives 2020 Joe Littlejohn Award for Service to the NMPA

For exemplary service to the National Motorsports Press Association, Ben White is the 2020 recipient of the Joe Littlejohn Award, NMPA president Reid Spencer announced Monday.

During the past six years, White served two terms as president of the organization and most recently as vice president, assuming responsibility for the NMPA Hall of Fame committee.

“I can’t think of a more deserving recipient of the Joe Littlejohn Award than Ben White,” Spencer said. “Ben’s dedication to furthering the interests of the NMPA is unparalleled, and he has always gone far above and beyond the call of duty in his service to the organization.

“Whenever something needed to be done, as with securing renewal of sponsorships for awards or NMPA activities—and then organizing the events—Ben has always answered the call without hesitation.”

White has been enamored with racing since he first attended a 1972 NASCAR event at Darlington Raceway at age 11. He currently serves as motorsports writer for the Lexington (N.C.) Dispatch as well as contributing to a broad range of auto racing publications and websites through his own Ben White Communications.

Previously, White served as senior editor and managing editor of NASCAR Illustrated and as a writer and managing editor for American Racing Classics. Since 1993, he has authored 10 books pertaining to NASCAR racing.

The Joe Littlejohn Award is presented each year to a person or persons, or an organization, in recognition for or outstanding service to the NMPA. The recipient is chosen by the president of the NMPA.

The award is named for the former track owner from Spartanburg, S.C., who also was a competitor in the sport. Littlejohn is credited with two career NASCAR starts, but raced extensively before the formation of NASCAR.

