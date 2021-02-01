NASCAR Crew Chiefs & Mechanics Help Create Clean Air for Schools

AirBox Air Purifiers, a women-owned small business which manufactures and markets premier commercial-grade portable plug-in air purifiers, has completed transitioning its South Carolina operation into its new manufacturing and product development facility at 2668 Peachtree Rd in Statesville, NC. This location, which initially served as an AirBox product development branch last summer, includes a renovated showroom, meeting areas, production shop, and offices.

Sharing the building with two NASCAR teams, AM Racing, a Truck series team, and Xfinity Series team, Jordan Anderson Racing, this will be the first NASCAR season that AirBox will be fully-incorporated into the 30,000-square-foot facility.

“This strategic move allowed for us to increase our AirBox production capacity and utilize the very skilled and talented workforce in the area,” said Meredith Teague, President of AirBox. “Many of our manufacturing facility employees are retired NASCAR Crew Chiefs and part-time mechanics or pit crew members within the sport. When this team works on any project, you get full dedication as if they were competing in the Daytona 500. Our program definitely doesn’t lack when it comes to a solid team working as a unit.”

Made in the USA with the highest-quality design and components, AirBox Peak Series-S and the larger Apex Series air purifiers are industrial products that have been adapted for schools, workplaces, hospitality spaces, and other institutional or light commercial environments.

One of the current goals of AirBox is to bringing children, teachers and staff back into local North Carolina schools safely. Many local schools are being approached by marketers with purifiers designed for residential settings which simply does not have the same efficacy as a commercial-grade air purifier. AirBox hopes to educate local teachers, parents, and school board members about the importance of using commercial-grade High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) air purifiers that have been scientifically proven to remove >99.99% of bacteria and pathogens from the air inside of their schools. AirBox is passionate about the health and safety of the American people and can provide them with a true engineered and effective solution.

AirBox was founded in 2017 by inventor Tim Self (AM Racing founder), who has engineering experience in the disciplines of fluid dynamics, thermodynamics, and micro-contamination. The EPA registered AirBox utilizes certified HEPA technology that provides the same level of air exchange used in cleanrooms, hospitals, and healthcare facilities around the country.

A new smaller AirBox model suitable for small business and residential use will be introduced later in February, to deliver the company’s same powerful clean air solution.

For additional information visit www.airboxairpurifier.com.

AirBox PR