CARS Tour Press Release: CARS Super Late Model Tour to Offer Big Bonuses for Crate Engine Competitors in Select 2021 Events

In five select races competitors with sealed crate engines will have an opportunity to earn extra bonus money in CARS Super Late Model events on the 2021 season schedule. The “Cash for Crates” program will be utilized to attract Pro Late Model competitors who want to compete on the CARS Super Late Model Tour in 2021.

The top three highest finishing sealed crate engines in any position will receive a bonus of $750, $500, and $250 respectively in the five select races. The bonus money will be available at both Hickory events (3/20 and 7/31), Motor Mile (8/28), Tri-County (9/11), and South Boston (10/16).

All competitors that utilize a crate engine must follow the CARS Tour rulebook section, such as the 50lbs weight break, that addresses crate engines as well as the Sealed Engine Alliance Leaders (S.E.A.L.) for crate engine specifications.

“Allowing the crate engines to compete equally with the CARS Super Late Model Tour package is nothing new for us. It is something that has been in our rulebook for a number of years now, just this year we wanted to be more vocal about it so we came up with some bonus money to give back to those competitors who come out and race with a crate engine,” explained Series Owner, Jack McNelly. “We’ve had guys that’s won races with crate motors in the past, the biggest one that comes to mind is Chris Dilbeck a few year ago. So not only will this money be up for grabs to compete, but to win races as well. Hopefully it will lead to a few more cars racing with us on a regular basis too.”

Additional bonus for all competitors that will be utilized in the same select five races on the 2021 season schedule will be announced in the coming weeks. Those bonuses will be upwards of $7,000 per event and will include a slight change in race format compared to years past.

