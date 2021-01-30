The Bagger Racing League™ explodes onto the scene!

Peanut, aka @BagDraggin_37, photographed here by @JustinGeorgePhotos on Monday at the BRL™ big announcement will be one of the many riders in the Stunt GP at the BRL™ first round in Salt Lake City in at Utah Motorsports Campus.

On January 25, 2021, the biggest news to hit the Harley-Davidson and V-Twin motorcycle community arrived in the formation of the Bagger Racing League™ at the V-Twin Only Track Day at Chuckwalla Raceway in Southern California on Monday. The idea was to bring the V-Twin Performance Community to a road race track and let the world know what the upgrades are all about. The V-Twin Only Track Day with the help of Tony from Shred Moto Co and Eric from Jiffy Tune, hosted over 100 American big twin bikes at Chuckwalla Valley Raceway and was the perfect opportunity for the big announcement.

Bagger Racing League™ welcomed DRAG Specialties, world leader in V-Twin aftermarket parts, accessories and apparel distribution, as their Title Sponsor.

Bagger Racing League™ founder Rob Buydos and Chief Operations Officer John Oakes welcomed representatives from the best aftermarket parts and accessory companies and race teams in the world as they all took part in signing a commitment to race with the Bagger Racing League™ for the 2021 Season.

Race team conformations included:

Alloy Art

Barnett

Bassani

Feuling Parts

Performance Machine

Saddleman

Slyfox

The Speed Merchant

Trask Performance

More teams will be announced as they sign on.

Additionally, The biggest news in the custom bike game was also announced! Zach and Cory Ness of Arlen Ness Motorcycles have signed a commitment to host a massive custom motorcycle show at the 2021 event.

“With the rise of performance baggers we’ve seen over the last 5 years, we wanted an event that could help promote those parts that make these bikes so sought after. This is just the beginning, and I can’t wait to see where it leads,” said Rob Buydos, Bagger Racing League™ founder.

Bagger Racing League™ race will be a 3-day event, featuring the world’s largest V-Twin vendor village at a road racetrack, stunt shows, camping, the Arlen Ness Custom Bike Show and much more. Each event will telecast live and feature a live audience. If the V-Twin Only Track Day is any indication, and with over 100 riders and nine separate Harley-Davidson dealerships with staff or their principals participating, as well as riders coming all the way from Maine, the Bagger Racing League™ is sure to sell out quickly.

“Bagger Racing League™ will allow Harley-Davidson and V-twin parts manufacturers to showcase their performance parts in a competitive atmosphere. I am excited to be a part of the team and to take my passions—for events, motorcycles, sponsorship, marketing and racing—and combined them all into one loud, fast and fun weekend,” said John Oakes with BRL™ .

BRL™ will feature 4 classes of racing:

1. Hooligan GP: Includes V-twin inspired platform.

2. Big Twin GP: Includes any large-displacement big twin.

3. Stunt GP: Is an invitational. Invited entrants will compete in a judged stunt competition on Friday night then take the same bike to the track for qualifying on Saturday and the main event on Sunday.

4. Premier Class Bagger GP: Harley-Davidson and Indian touring bikes duke it out in the fight for dominance

Bagger Racing League™ Round 1 will take place June 25–27, 2021, in Salt Lake City, Utah, at Utah Motorsports Complex. Presale tickets, hotel packages, camping and more will be available for an early bird presale on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Those interested can sign up for presale ticket access at http://www.BaggerRacingLeague.com .

If you missed the live announcement, see the video on the Bagger Racing League ™ Facebook page.

