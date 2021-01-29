Venturini Motorsports Adds ARCA West Champ Jesse Love to ARCA Menards Series Roster in 2021

Venturini Motorsports (VMS) shored up an already stout 2021 driver roster by announcing today the signing of 2020 ARCA West Champion, 16-year old, Jesse Love, who makes the trek East from Menlo Park, California.



The latest driver to emerge out of the respected Toyota Racing Development (TRD) program, Love is scheduled to pilot the No.25 Mobil 1 Camry for nine races in the ARCA Menards Series along with a single ARCA East event at Dover.



Paired with one of the ARCA Menards Series’ all-time leading crew chiefs, Kevin Reed, Love will showcase his ability short track style beginning with Toledo (5/22), Elko (7/10), Berlin (7/17), Iowa (7/24), Springfield (8/22), Milwaukee (8/29), DuQuoin (9/5), Bristol (9/16) and Salem (10/2).



“Stepping up a level and running more races in the ARCA Menards Series gives me a great chance to gain more experience and continue improving my skills,” says Love. “I’ve been very fortunate at a young age to race with some great teams. Running the full west schedule and coming back over to Venturini Motorsports means a lot. I feel when you have great people behind you it shortens the learning curve and helps the progression of my development. I’m thankful to TRD and Mobil 1 for giving me this opportunity.”



Putting his name on the map in 2020, Love balanced a busy racing schedule earning four poles, nine top-5’s, 10 top-10’s, while leading 369 laps and winning three races with Bill McAnally Racing (BMR) out West on his way to capturing his first ARCA Championship. He also made two ARCA East starts and four ARCA Menards Series starts highlighted by a late season fourth place finish driving for VMS on the high banks of Winchester Speedway.



Grasping the wheel again in 2021, Love will split his time between time zones as he’ll return full time in the ARCA West Series to defend his title with BMR while running the partial ARCA Menards Season with Venturini Motorsports.

