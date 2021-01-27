IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s Global Reach Continues to Grow

The International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) will continue to live up to its name by delivering its WeatherTech SportsCar Championship series to audiences all over the world with linear and streaming distribution plans. The 59th running of the Rolex 24 At Daytona has seen unprecedented interest from new broadcast partners, particularly in Europe, due in part to the diverse driver lineup. Drivers from 25 different countries bring a passionate fan base with them and increased international interest in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Highlights of IMSA’s international coverage are as follows:

European Coverage Grows Considerably

Germany’s Motorvision, as well as Romanian and Turkish broadcast networks will now offer WeatherTech Championship content to their passionate fan bases. French exposure also grows with the addition of the 2021 season to AutoMoto. Portuguese and Polish race fans will now also be treated to live coverage of the Role 24 At Daytona as well as additional select races throughout the season. IMSA now reaches into the Scandinavian territories as well for 2021 with the addition of the Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT), including Finland, Norway and Sweden.

Canada to Continue to Broadcast of WeatherTech and Add Support Series

Both live and tape delayed WeatherTech races will run all season on the Discovery Velocity network, starting with flag-to-flag coverage of the Motul Pole Award 100. In addition, TSN will air tape-delayed, one-hour “cutdown” telecasts from the WeatherTech Championship events as well as potentially adding Michelin Pilot Challenge and Mazda MX-5 Cup content.

American Forces Network Delivers WeatherTech Championship to a Half Million Troops

The American Forces Network (AFN) has renewed its WeatherTech Championship agreement to bring action to 500,000 troops serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. AFN is available in 174 territories and on 140 ships around the world.

Live Streaming for Global Audiences

With close to one million livestreamed hours in 2020, IMSA recognizes the importance of making its content available to its global audiences on their terms, and on their preferred platform. IMSA will continue to provide live video streaming to international audiences where live television coverage is not offered. IMSA.com features the international television feed and commentary from the IMSA Radio team of John Hindhaugh, Jeremy Shaw, Shea Adam and Brian Till.