Uplifting Action Film “Born a Champion” to be Released in Late January

Forrest Films, an American film production, financing, and distribution company, announces its latest feature film, Born a Champion, is now available in select theaters and on digital and on-demand. Executive Produced by Forrest Lucas, this inspirational mixed martial arts action movie boasts a popular cast led by Emmy® Award winner Sean Patrick Flanery (2010, Guest Performer in a Digital Daytime Drama, The Bay) and Golden Globe® nominee Dennis Quaid (2010, Best Actor TV Miniseries or Movie, The Special Relationship; Midway), and is directed by the talented Alex Ranarivelo (American Wrestler: The Wizard, The Ride). Born a Champion is distributed by Lionsgate and will also be available on Blu-ray and DVD on January 26, 2021.

“Alex Ranarivelo has outdone himself once again,” stated Forrest Lucas. “Born a Champion is the feel-good movie we needed to start the year. The film touches on love for family and the drive to succeed against all odds, qualities we can all strive to possess and improve on as we continue to fight through uncertain times together.”

Born a Champion is Alex Ranarivelo’s eighth motion picture backed by Forrest Films. The film follows former war hero and fighting legend Mickey Kelley (Flanery), whose promising martial arts career is ended in a blood-soaked jiu-jitsu match against the superstar Blaine (UFC fighter Edson Barboza). Years following the fateful match in Dubai, video evidence surfaces online showing Blaine cheated against Kelley. Motivated to provide a better life for his wife and son, Kelley makes it his mission to get back into shape in time to get revenge against his old foe and claim jiu-jitsu glory.





Born a Champion was written by Flanery and Ranarivelo. The film is rated R by the MPA for language throughout. Watch Born a Champion in select theaters, on digital and on-demand on January 22, 2021, or purchase a physical copy on Blu-ray or DVD on January 26, 2021.