Telford going Southwest Tour Racing with Garcia Racing

16-year-old Zach Telford of Middleton, Idaho has announced a partnership with Garcia Racing to compete in four SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour races in 2021. The eight-time NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly race winner in Idaho will venture south to compete in the SRL races at Stockton 99 Speedway and Roseville’s All American Speedway.

Telford competed for Garcia Racing in Mike Garcia’s #71 Fury Chassis with a tenth-place finish in a curfew-shortened race at Roseville in August. He also was one of 11 drivers chosen to test for the Bill McAnally Racing Drivers Academy in early January on All American Speedway’s one-third mile oval.

The pair of scheduled starts at Stockton 99 Speedway will be Telford’s first at the historic and challenging quarter-mile oval. Garcia Racing is conveniently based in Lodi, Calif. between both of these California short tracks.

“I am excited to get to work with Crew Chief Steve Teets, Mike Garcia, and the entire Garcia Racing team,” Telford said. “This is a great opportunity to make an impact on a prestigious series and I can’t wait for May 1 at Stockton!”

Garcia Racing has over 40 victories across the SPEARS Modifieds and Late Models including the 2011 Stockton 99 Speedway championship and the 2014 SPEARS Modified Series title. The team also won the first two SPEARS Modifieds races of the 2019 season. Telford brings a robust career with over 50 career victories to the table. His resume includes triumphs across Super Late Models, Modifieds, and Legends, along with a pair of ARCA Menards Series West top-tens.

The SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour exploded in 2020 with record car counts despite the global Pandemic which challenged the entire racing industry. Races were streamed live to SpearsRacing.TV and televised on MAVTV for fans that could not attend in-person.

Plans for the 2021 season are still developing for Zach Telford Racing with multiple exciting opportunities on the table. These opportunities would not be possible without support from Precision Framing, JamesHardie, Builders FirstSource, Mendiola Custom Homes, Meridian Anti-Drug Coalition, Vista Montessori School, Project Filter, Conrad & Bishoff, Executive Lawn Care, Gibson Diesel Performance, The Car Store, BLG, Fully Promoted, Swift Springs, Cristiani Motorsports, TCR, Tri Star Racewear

Zach Telford PR