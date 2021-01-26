Broady Roa's Chili Bowl wrap up and 30th birthday

Veteran Southern California racer Brody Roa opened his 2021 racing schedule with an appearance at the prestigious 35th Annual Chili Bowl Midget Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The “Pride of Garden Grove” contested his preliminary night on Thursday, January 14th, and the finale two nights later on the 16th.

Roa’s Chili Bowl effort did not get off to an awesome start when he drew pill #98 for his Thursday heat race. That meant he would have to start last (eighth) in the heat. Compounding the issue was the fact that early on, the tiny track was proving extremely hard to pass on. When the checkered flew on the eight lapper, he advanced one spot to finish seventh. That meant he had to go to one of the C mains where he started and finished third. That was good enough to transfer to a B main.

Going into the B, Roa had only passed one car on the night. That may not sound so great, but on the bright side, no cars had passed him! Things looked harsh in the B as it was providing the toughest field he had yet to face on the night. And he was starting inside the last row in 13th! The friendly driver needed to get all the way to fourth the transfer to the night's A main. Simply put, once the green flag flew, he was the show! He sliced and diced his way past nine cars to finish fourth to earn his ticket into the main event. For the A, he once again had to start in the back row in 24th and ended up finishing 20th.

Roa’s name showed up in one of Saturday’s D mains and you guessed it, he was coming from near the back once again. He started inside the eighth row in 16th and made some quick moves early on to advance all the way to 11th. He got shuffled back a couple of spots and then had to take evasive action to avoid someone else’s mess. That meant he would have to go to the back for the restart. With everyone scrambling to get to the front in a short amount of time, somebody else’s mess cost Roa again and before he knew it, the checkers ended the race and his Chili Bowl effort with a 13th-place finish.

Today, January 25th, Roa celebrated an incredibly special 30th birthday as it was his first-ever birthday as a father. If you would like to send him birthday wishes, please do so on his Facebook page at the following link https://www.facebook.com/br91r.

In addition to his season-long personal sponsors, HD Industries, Burris Racing, Biker Bruce Fisher, Norma Leonard, Molecule and K1 RaceGear, Roa would also like to thank Iron Dome Motorsports, Moonshine Motorsports, Jambo’s BBQ Pits, Race Jugs, Burkham Concrete, Precise Racing Products, Deaton’s Water Front Services, Industrial Instrument, Graham’s Wrecker Service, 380 Pawn, 777 Graphics, D&S Motorsports, Approach Marketing, Bell County Electrical Supply, Pro Tech Services, Express Car Wash of Texas, Mow Time, Texas Star Concrete, Abilene Powder Coating, Lil Mo’s Pizza, Sun Electric, Elliot’s Trailers, GPA Paper and Top Level Ink for being part of the Chili Bowl effort.

For anyone who is looking for a championship and main event winning driver for their car during the 2021 season, contact Roa at the phone number and E-mail in this release. He will be available to race on nights that do not conflict with the USAC/CRA schedule.

To view Roa’s online portfolio and learn more about the team, please click on the following link https://www.teamwithbrody.com/

Fans wishing to stay completely up to date with Brody Roa and the BR Performance squad can do so on the team’s website http://www.brodyroa.com/ and Facebook page at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/br91r/

BRR PR