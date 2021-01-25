NASCAR, SPEED SPORT Continue Streaming Partnership For 2021

NASCAR and SPEED SPORT, America’s Motorsports authority since 1934, today announced they will continue their streaming partnership started last year. SPEED SPORT Network will again distribute select NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series events in 2021.

NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series tracks that choose to participate can work directly with SPEED SPORT Network to distribute their events. TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold will continue to show NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series races and coordinate with SPEED SPORT Network to deliver an even wider variety of quality broadcasts on both platforms.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with SPEED SPORT following its success last season,” said Dan Barker, NASCAR senior director of media strategy. “It offers NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series tracks another revenue stream and provides race fans more access to high quality live grassroots racing.”

Fans can continue to catch select NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series races live and on-demand via TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold. NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series races are part of the NASCAR Roots package for $2.99/month. The full TrackPass package, which includes NASCAR Roots, IMSA and American Flat Track events is available for $4.99/month. TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold is available on desktop web browsers and via the NBC Sports app on iOS and Android phones and tablets, Apple TV (Gen 4), Roku, Amazon Fire TV, AndroidTV, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and Chromecast devices connected via HDMI.

NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series tracks and SPEED SPORT Network are working to roll out more broadcast plans. Fans should follow their favorite track’s news for event announcements. All content will also be available on-demand on SPEEDSPORT.tv, home to the widest variety of motorsports events, award-winning shows and exclusive features. SPEED SPORT TV offers plans for $134.99/annually and $14.99/monthly. SPEED SPORT TV is available on web browsers on most connected devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, iOS and Android.

“We look forward to building on what we started last year,” said Joe Tripp, CEO and managing partner at SPEED SPORT. “Our approach gives NASCAR weekly tracks another tool for monetizing and marketing their events – which couldn’t have come at a better time. Our partnership with NASCAR’s TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold is a great example of how we can work together to support and grow grassroots racing.”

NASCAR PR