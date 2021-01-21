2021 BMR driver academy announces schedule, first drivers

Bill McAnally Racing has released the 40-race schedule for the inaugural BMR Drivers Academy, beginning March 26 at All American Speedway in Roseville and spanning five NASCAR National and Weekly Series tracks in California. The series encompasses 16 two-day events. Oval tracks in the program include All American Speedway, Irwindale Speedway in Irwindale and Kern County Raceway Park in Bakersfield. Road courses will feature Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma and Thunderhill Raceway near Willows.



The Academy season will culminate with opportunities in ARCA and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for race winners and series points leaders.



The first three signees for a planned roster of 14 full-time drivers have been confirmed as well. Cole Moore of Granite Bay, Calif., David Smith of Sidney, British Columbia, Canada, and Amber Balcaen of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada are set to join a roster of drivers that includes standouts from grassroots motorsports across North America.



Moore will compete on the circuit after winning the 2020 All American Speedway Late Model championship and the 2019 SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour crown. Smith is a prostate cancer survivor and racer who is a 2011 Victoria Auto Racing Hall of Fame inductee. Balcaen is the first Canadian female to win a NASCAR sanctioned race in the United States.



Drivers will compete in full-sized stock cars utilizing a 625-horsepower NASCAR Yates Spec Engine and the same chassis components as ARCA and the NASCAR Truck Series. Races will be streamed live to a worldwide audience via SPEED SPORT TV.



After races 14, 24, and 30, the points leader will be awarded an opportunity in a Bill McAnally Racing Toyota for a 2021 ARCA event. Drivers that win race events in the Drivers Academy during the season will receive one entry per win, towards a drawing for an opportunity with BMR/MHR in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Phoenix in November.



Bill McAnally Racing is based in Roseville and has won a record 10 NASCAR and ARCA regional championships and more than 100 victories. Drivers who have raced at BMR include Cole Custer, Chase Briscoe, Brendan Gaughan, Todd Gilliland, Hailie Deegan, Derek Kraus and Peyton Sellers. In 2020, BMR won the ARCA Menards Series West championship with 15-year-old Jesse Love, the youngest champion in series history.



In addition to driver support on track, the BMR Drivers Academy program will also provide training in media relations, sponsorship relations, social media, fitness, leadership development, and diet.



At season start, all drivers will participate in a drawing to determine their choice of race cars for the season. Drivers will be guided by a crew chief/spotter who has experience as a proven winner. After eight race events a redraw of crew chief/spotter will occur, giving drivers opportunities to have a different perspective. If a participant reaches six victories, their car becomes eligible for exchange.



Primary car inventory including hood, quarter panels, color scheme, number, and font can be utilized by academy participants for their supporters and sponsors, after approval by the Academy.



BMR Drivers Academy is being presented by Toyota/TRD. All series cars will compete on Hoosier Racing Tires with Brembo Brakes, G-Force Transmissions, and Racing Electronics communications.



The program is being made available to 14 drivers, along with two additional cars being made available for one-off or part-time entries. Program costs and additional details are available at www.BMRDriversAcademy.com For more information about Bill McAnally Racing, visit www.BMRNAPARacing.com

2021 BMR Drivers Academy Schedule - subject to change



March 26-27 All American Speedway (Roseville, CA)



April 9-10 All American Speedway (Roseville, CA)

April 23-24 All American Speedway (Roseville, CA)

April 30-May 1 All American Speedway (Roseville, CA)



May 14-15 All American Speedway (Roseville, CA)

May 18-19 Thunderhill Raceway (Willows, CA)

May 29-30 Sonoma Raceway (Sonoma, CA)



June 11-12 Irwindale Speedway (Irwindale, CA)

June 25-26 Kern County Raceway Park (Bakersfield, CA)



July 9-10 Kern County Raceway Park (Bakersfield, CA)

July 23-24 All American Speedway (Roseville, CA)



August 13-14 Irwindale Speedway (Irwindale, CA)

August 28-29 Sonoma Raceway (Sonoma, CA)



September 17-18 All American Speedway (Roseville, CA)

September 24-25 Kern County Raceway Park (Bakersfield, CA)



October 1-2 All American Speedway (Roseville, CA)

BMR PR