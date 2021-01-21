Rueschenberg wins in Phoenix, sets 2021 slate

In preparation for an ambitious 2021 season, Corbin Rueschenberg kicked off his season in his home state of Arizona with a second-place finish on Saturday night at Adobe Mountain Speedway and a win on Sunday afternoon at the Phoenix Kart Racing Association. The driver from Mesa, AZ has announced a slate of nearly 60 events spanning across the country for the upcoming season including a debut on asphalt in Jr. Late Models.

On Saturday, Rueschenberg ran double duty in both NOW600 Cactus Region Wing and Restricted action. Rueschenberg timed in second quickest in Restricted, missing quick-time by just .090 seconds. Running second in his heat race slotted him fourth on the grid for the 20-lap feature. He advanced to second on a heavy track to narrowly miss out on the top step of the podium. Rueschenberg competed with a stock A Class motor in the Wing competition and qualified third among the 24 Micro Sprints on hand. Charging from sixth to fourth in his heat race unfortunately only yielded 11th on the feature grid. Rueschenberg moved to ninth at the conclusion of the 25-lap affair.

Rueschenberg’s action on Sunday saw him competing in the TAG100 JR series at Phoenix Kart Racing Association. He swept the afternoon by taking fast-time, the heat race, and the 10-lap feature win. The performance has him ready for this weekend’s ROK Challenge of the Americas taking place Friday through Sunday in Phoenix.

On the 2021 agenda for Rueschenberg includes the Western States Championship for Micro Sprints, Feb. 12-14 at Adobe Mountain Speedway. Rueschenberg will then make his first of numerous appearances with the NOW600 Lucas Oil National Championship Series with visits to Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma before the California Micro Sprint season begins in March.

Jr. Late Model testing on asphalt will take place throughout the winter and spring before a scheduled debut at Madera Speedway, televised for MAVTV, on May 22. Additional planned Jr. Late Model appearances are on June 26 and September 18. Major events such as the Sooner 600 Week in Oklahoma and the Mark Hagopian Memorial and Cal Cup in California are also planned.

Primary support on the #26 car for JPU Racing comes from TACT CLEAN INC and Decon 7. Rueschenberg is also supported by Arciterra Real Estate and Development, Radical Race Gear, MB2 Industries, and Arizona’s Best Garage Door.

Rueschenberg closed 2020 with five victories since October and looks to add to that tally in 2021.

