2021 FIA WEC Entry List Revealed

The entry list for the 2021 FIA World Endurance Championship includes 33 full-season entrants from 12 different countries plus a record number of teams competing in both the LMP2 and LMGTE Am categories.

• New-for-2021 Hypercar category sees a total of five entries (Toyota, Glickenhaus and Alpine)

• Strongest ever LMP2 entry in WEC history (11 entries)

• Ferrari and Porsche represented in the LMGTE Pro category

• Two all-female line-ups join the WEC for the first time

• Biggest ever LMGTE Am class (13 entries) offers huge diversity

FIA WEC Season 9 signifies the start of an exciting new era for endurance racing with the introduction of the Hypercar category. Toyota has already unveiled its Hypercar challenger for 2021, with Peugeot set to follow suit in 2022 and Porsche and Audi shortly after. In the meantime, the 2021 entry list looks extremely promising with strong manufacturer representation, world-class teams and an impressive roster of drivers from the motorsport fraternity.

The quality of entries in all four categories, which is split almost equally between prototypes and GTEs, will provide non-stop action and entertainment throughout the six-round season.

Key Facts and Figures, 2021 FIA WEC Entry List:

• Thirty-three entries representing 12 nations: Italy (7), Germany (6), Great Britain (5), USA (4), Japan (3), France (2), Switzerland (1), Poland (1), Netherlands (1), Denmark (1), Belgium (1), Slovakia (1)

• Five entries in Hypercar, 11 in LMP2, four in LMGTE Pro and 13 in LMGTE Am

• Prestigious marques represented including Toyota, Ferrari, Porsche, Glickenhaus and Alpine

• Two all-female line-ups for the first time in WEC’s history with Richard Mille Racing in LMP2 and Iron Lynx in LMGTE Am

• Six full-time female entrants is a record number of women to compete in an FIA World Championship

Hypercar

• World Champions Toyota Gazoo Racing to field two all-new Toyota GR010 Hybrids with an unchanged driver line-up for 2021

• Glickenhaus Racing submits two Glickenhaus 007 LMH entries following intensive development on its Hypercar programme alongside Joest Racing and Sauber

• Alpine Elf Malmut to enter WEC’s top-tier category with a non-Hybrid LMP1 (Alpine A480 Gibson)

• The future of the WEC’s premier category looks extremely positive as Peugeot Sport will begin its participation in 2022, with Porsche and Audi confirmed thereafter

LMP2

• Largest ever LMP2 field in WEC history with a total of 11 entries from nine different nations (Belgium, Denmark, France, Great Britain, Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, Switzerland and USA)

• First-ever all-female line-up in LMP2 with Richard Mille Racing Team’s No. 1 car which will be driven by Tatiana Calderon, Sophia Floersch and Beitske Visser

• Various big motorsport names set to compete in LMP2 includes the likes of former F1 drivers Juan Pablo Montoya and Stoffel Vandoorne, 2014 WEC World Champion Anthony Davidson, reigning Formula E World Champion Antonio Felix da Costa, plus four-time Le Mans category winner, Jan Magnussen. Reigning LMP2 and ELMS Champions Filipe Albuquerque and Phil Hanson also return for 2021

• Chassis manufacturers Oreca and Ligier both represented

• Four teams moving up from European Le Mans Series to world stage – DragonSpeed USA, Inter Europol Competition, RealTeam Racing and Richard Mille Racing Team

LMGTE Pro

• Ferrari and Porsche to go head-to-head for LMGTE Pro manufacturer battle

• Ferrari remains most successful GTE manufacturer in WEC history, with the marque having claimed six titles

• 2018/2019 World GT Champions Porsche return with Porsche 911 RSR – 19 in quest for another title

• No. 51 Ferrari line-up unchanged, while Daniel Serra replaces Davide Rigon in newly numbered No. 52 car alongside Miguel Molina

• No. 91 Porsche remains the same with Neel Jani replacing Michael Christensen in the No. 92 sister car

LMGTE Am

• Record multi-marque LMGTE Am field comprising of 13 entries (five Ferrari, five Porsche and three Aston Martin cars)

• Newcomers Iron Lynx (Ferrari) with two cars and D’station Racing (Aston Martin) boost the category

• First all-female line-up in LMGTE Am with No. 85 Iron Lynx entry fronted by Rahel Frey, Manuela Gostner and Michelle Gatting

• Italian team Cetilar Racing transition from LMP2 to LMGTE Am and Ferrari for 2021

• Gulf Racing renamed as GR Racing

• Return of several familiar teams such as AF Corse, Dempsey-Proton Racing, Aston Martin Racing and TF Sport

Quotes on WEC Season 9 grid:

Pierre Fillon, President of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest: “Hypercar marks a turning point for endurance racing. This new top class is the dawn of a bright future for the discipline with Toyota, Glickenhaus and Alpine ready to engage in thrilling battles on the track. Despite today’s adverse conditions, the grid remains impressive, and our championship as popular as ever. To the delight of the FIA and the ACO, who have been encouraging women to join the fray, the field comprises two all-women teams. A first! See you in a few weeks’ time for the start of what promises to be a sensational season.”

Richard Mille, President of the FIA Endurance Commission: "I’m pleased looking at this season’s entry list. The FIA WEC managed to attract a strong and diverse grid, which is something particularly impressive in the wake of the current health and economic climate. There will surely be numerous fascinating storylines over the course of the season. We’ll witness a milestone in the history of endurance racing with the debut of world’s first Le Mans Hypercar. There are several strong line ups entered in LMP2 and LMGTE machinery and we can expect fierce competition in these categories. It’s also great to see the two all-female line ups, who competed at Le Mans last year, stepping up to the FIA WEC full time."

Frédéric Lequien, CEO of the FIA World Endurance Championship: “There is no doubt that the future of endurance racing looks very bright and this is perfectly demonstrated by the strength and variety of teams on the entry list. Not only do we have a brand-new Hypercar category which is set to grow even bigger from next year, but it’s extremely encouraging to see record numbers of entrants in the LMP2 and LMGTE Am classes. To have six females join the grid also highlights the diversity in our championship and endurance racing as a whole. The 2021 WEC season will definitely be one to watch.”