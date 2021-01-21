eBay Motors Named Title Sponsor of 602 Crate Modifieds for Three-Night Shootout at New Smyrna Speedway’s World Series of Asphalt

602Racing.com announced today that eBay Motors has become the title sponsor of the 602 Crate Modifieds class for New Smyrna Speedway’s World Series of Asphalt. The famed racing event is held annually as part of Speed Weeks in Florida.

The eBay Motors 602 Modifieds presented by Schultz Fuel Cells will hit the track February 7-9. Racers from all over the nation have entered the three-night race event with hopes to be crowned the first-ever eBay Motors 602 Modified Champion.

“We are thrilled to welcome eBay Motors as the title sponsor of this exciting event,” said event organizer, Rob Schultz. “When we aren’t at the track that’s usually where you find us racer’s, on eBay Motors hunting for that next race car part. It’s a perfect fit.”

eBay Motors has made that hunt for parts fast and easy with over 80-million new and used parts currently in their online marketplace. 70% of those parts are new products. With navigation tools such as the eBay Motors My Garage and new eBay Motors Mobile App it’s easier than ever to find the race car, trailer, or part you need.

For more about the eBay Motors 602 Modified Event visit: 602Racing.com

602 Mods PR