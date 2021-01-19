Jarett Andretti Announces IMSA Prototype Challenge Co-Driver Tristan Herbert

Racing News
Tuesday, Jan 19 43
Jarett Andretti Announces IMSA Prototype Challenge Co-Driver Tristan Herbert
Andretti Autosport welcomes a new face this season, announcing today that racing driver Tristan Herbert will co-drive the No. 18 Gallant Ligier JS P320 along with Jarett Andretti in the IMSA Prototype category. Herbert currently competes on and off the track while managing Audi Sport customer racing U.S. for the last seven years.  He continues supporting a customer base of over 100 Audi specific race cars which include efforts in club racing, IMSA and SRO’s GT3, GT4, TCR and GT2 platforms.
 
Jarett Andretti looks forward to sharing driving duties with Herbert, stating, “I think that Tristan is a great addition to our team, and I am excited to work with him this season.  He has an extensive background in sportscar racing and I know we will learn a lot from one another.”
 
Herbert shares Andretti’s excitement, stating, “When the opportunity presented itself to step beyond the pit wall and back into a car with Jarett Andretti, I made the decision to do so without hesitation.  I have known Jarett for a few years and it’s never surprised me with his racing pedigree and experience that he can jump into anything and immediately be quick out of the box.  I’m looking forward to working with Jarett and such a professional organization in the New Year.”
 
Andretti Autosport owner Michael Andretti added We’re looking forward to being back in the IMSA paddock with the LMP3 program and would like to welcome Tristan to the team alongside Jarett. Daytona is fast approaching and we can’t wait to get the season going strong.”
 
The 2021 IMSA Prototype Challenge is scheduled to kickoff with the Roar Before the Rolex 24 on January 22-24 at Daytona International Speedway. 
For more information, visit www.AndrettiAutosport.com
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Emotional Night for Christian Craig Honda Performance Development Announces Super Formula Scholarship »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top