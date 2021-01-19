Emotional Night for Christian Craig

Racing News
Tuesday, Jan 19 53
Emotional Night for Christian Craig

The Eastern Regional 250SX Class kicked its season off with great racing on Saturday night at the opening round of Monster Energy Supercross at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Husqvarna’s RJ Hampshire nabbed the holeshot but his time at the front lasted less than one minute as Yamaha’s Christian Craig got past and pulled away to a comfortable lead. Behind, Hampshire battled hard to stay up front, but Kawasaki's Austin Forkner got past just after the midway point, and Craig's teammate Colt Nichols made his way into a podium finish after rounding the first lap just inside the top five.

 

It was an emotional night for Craig as he started the 2021 season with his first victory in five years.

 

Eastern Regional 250SX Class Results

1. Christian Craig, Temecula, Calif., Yamaha

2. Austin Forkner, Richards, Mo., Kawasaki

3. Colt Nichols, Murrieta, Calif., Yamaha

4. Jo Shimoda, Menifee, Calif., Kawasaki

5. RJ Hampshire, Minneola, Fla., Husqvarna

6. Jett Lawrence, Wesley Chapel, Fla., Honda

7. Michael Mosiman, Menifee, Calif., GASGAS

8. Mitchell Oldenburg, Aledo, Tex., Honda

9. Max Vohland, Granite Bay, Calif., KTM

10. Joshua Osby, Valparaiso, Ind., Honda

 

 

Eastern Regional 250SX Class Championship Standings

1. Christian Craig, Temecula, Calif., Yamaha (26)

2. Austin Forkner, Richards, Mo., Kawasaki (23)

3. Colt Nichols, Murrieta, Calif., Yamaha (21)

4. Jo Shimoda, Menifee, Calif., Kawasaki (19)

5. RJ Hampshire, Minneola, Fla., Husqvarna (18)

6. Jett Lawrence, Wesley Chapel, Fla., Honda (17)

7. Michael Mosiman, Menifee, Calif., GASGAS (16)

8. Mitchell Oldenburg, Aledo, Tex., Honda (15)

9. Max Vohland, Granite Bay, Calif., KTM (14)

10. Joshua Osby, Valparaiso, Ind., Honda (13)

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Against the Odds, Justin Barcia Three-Peats Supercross Opener Jarett Andretti Announces IMSA Prototype Challenge Co-Driver Tristan Herbert »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top