Historical Society welcomes new car curator

The Historical Society of Martin County is welcoming Jim Ferrare as the new car curator of the Elliott Museum, one of two museums that the nonprofit organization oversees.





Ferrare’s responsibilities include managing the Elliott’s antique car collection of some 100 cars dating back to the early 1900s and utilizing the museum’s car assets to involve the community by participating in car shows and other car-related activities.





“This will allow us to bring membership and donors into the museum forefront, and to let the community know we have an excellent car collection and other activities so we can grow the museum and participate in community activities,” said Ferrare.





Ferrare has had a lifelong interest in cars and motorcycles and has volunteered as a docent at the Elliott Museum for over five years.





“I specialize in high end supercars but I’m learning all the details about the Model A’s and older cars, such as Model T’s,” said Ferrare.





His interest in high performance cars has included driving them on the track, which evolved into a teaching job and teaching high performance driving at different race tracks. He has taught at professional driving schools, qualified by Motorsports Safety Foundation, level 1. He teaches at all of the tracks in Florida; National Corvette Museum Track in Bowling Green, Kentucky; Virginia International Raceway; Barbar Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama; and Roebling Rode in Georgia.





“I’ve always had an interest in cars … actually raced motorcycles when I was younger, but I moved away from that and started doing the tracks with cars, which is significantly safer,” said Ferrare.





His personal car collection features a 1966 Corvette Coupe, a 2018 McLaren, a 2020 McLaren 600 LT Spyder, and a 2017 Audi R8.







Ferrare’s career spans 35 years working for FPL at its Turkey Point Nuclear station where he served as an engineering supervisor for 25 years and a maintenance department head for five years. He also spent 10 years in the United States Navy on a nuclear submarine.





Since 1955, the Historical Society of Martin County has served as a guardian of local history and a cultural center by operating the Elliott Museum and the House of Refuge Museum at Gilbert’s Bar, which opened in 1876 and served as a haven for shipwrecked survivors. The Elliott Museum seeks to preserve and celebrate the region’s colorful history by presenting an eclectic mix of traveling and rotating permanent exhibits, lectures and experiential events. The House of Refuge’s mission is to educate the public about the historical significance of Martin County’s iconic landmark and to ensure its historical integrity and preservation. For more information, go online to www.elliottmuseum.org or call 772-225-1961.