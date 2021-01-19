New documentary, Become Who You Are, now available worldwide

Pindare Films is proud to announce that the 90 minute documentary Become Who You Are featuring Scott Dixon, Bruno Senna, Memo Rojas and Jules Gounon is now available WORLDWIDE.

Directed and Produced by Virginie Dulauroy, the film that follows the lives of 4 international racing drivers on and off the track, is now available on Amazon Prime Video USA, UK, Germany and Japan, on Claro Video in all Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina and more with a presence in 19 countries of Latin America) and on Vimeo-On-Demand Worldwide (https://vimeo.com/ondemand/becomewhoyouare).

French Director Virginie Dulauroy that won the Best 1st time Director Award said: “ I am very proud for such an international recognition for our film. The film competed against more than 300 films and along big names such as Neil Corboult (Oscar Winner for Gladiator and double BAFTA winner for Fifth Element and Saving Private Ryan). The film won The Best of the month Award , but also the Award of excellence for Best First time Director , the Award of excellence for Best Trailer , the Award of prestige for Best Feature Documentary .”

Become Who You Are takes you behind the scene on track and off the track, in a unique fast paced and intimate documentary, so the viewers can appreciate what it takes to race and compete at the Famous 24 Hours of Le Mans in France.

Memo Rojas said: “I am very proud that our documentary Become who you are is finally being released in Latin America, a production that was filmed in 2019, in which, through the eyes of the four of us, it is told what it is to live, prepare, get to run the 24 Hours of Le Mans from different perspectives. Everything that this great race implies. The effort, the preparation, the sacrifice, our lives and all the part that is not seen on the cameras during the race, rehearsals, qualifying. All the behind the scenes that really puts you in perspective of what this race is and why it is one of the hardest to win and one of the most important for any driver in world motorsports. I invite you to join me in this documentary, not only to share my experiences, but also to share with me this great dream of winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans. A challenge that I have set myself after the victories in the 12 Hours of Sebring and the 24 Hours of Daytona, and with the aim of achieving the triple crown of endurance motorsport with the 24 Hours of Le Mans. I hope you like it. I enjoyed it a lot. It will be a great honor to share with you a little of what we do in this great sport ”.

Bruno Senna, who shared with passion a lot of his heritage with Ayrton Senna through the documentary, added: "Most people only see the racing driver for what he is in the sport, so it's amazing to see the other, truly human side of these people risking everything at Le Mans and in auto racing in general."

Become Who You Are is a must see for all the racing fans even if you don’t need to be a racing fan to enjoy this movie!! This excellent documentary about the human side of racing is rated 7.6 out of 10 on IMDB and gets a 4.2 out of 5 stars on Amazon! So don’t wait a minute to watch it!