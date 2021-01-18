Alex Sedgwick to return back to the United Kingdom after successful ARCA test in Daytona

Alex Sedgwick returned to the United States this past week after an exciting change of fate for the British driver, having a sponsor come forward just in time to support his testing efforts at the Daytona International Speedway. Greg Thomas of NBA 2K 21 notified Alex’s manager Rya

Johnston just in the nick of time that they would support Alex’s testing efforts in Daytona this past Friday and Saturday. Alex went into “GO” mode and booked his flight, and since there was a complete lockdown in the U.K., Alex had to complete his physical and drug testing on Thursday, the day before the test began. “Everything came together rather quickly, and miraculously, it all worked!” said Alex.

In only his second proper oval experience, Alex climbed up the speed charts on Friday by mid- afternoon to be 3rd fastest in single car runs and settling to 5th before the larger drafting packs started to go out. “Making my first runs on the 2.5-mile superspeedway was an incredible feeling. I am used to my body leaning to the side while cornering; however, at this track, you sink in your seat because of the 31-degree banking in the corners,” said Alex.

Coming back to Daytona to drive was a dream come true for Alex, who watched as a guest of NASCAR during the Daytona 500 held last season. “Watching the Daytona 500 with my father, we both agreed that one day I would come back to race at the superspeedway, only I did not think it would be this soon,” said Alex. “I appreciate NBA 2K 21 and Greg Thomas tremendously, without their support, none of this would have happened.”

Greg Thomas, President and Co-Founder of Visual Concepts, the creator of NBA 2K 21 said, “We are pleased with Alex’s efforts during his test and we are looking forward to his rise in NASCAR.” Ryan Johnston of InterPhase Entertainment who manages Alex said, “Without NBA 2K 21 coming forward, Alex would have missed this test and would not have the opportunity to come back to compete on February 13, 2021 in the season opener. We are in talks with top NASCAR Xfinity Series teams to place Alex in the road course races this year, as he has an enormous amount of experience racing throughout Europe and as far as Dubai.”

Alex is flying back to London from Miami this evening, hoping to come back as soon as he can, to compete in as many races in the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2021.

Alex Sedgwick PR