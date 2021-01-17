Larson Goes Back-To-Back At The Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals

It took 13-years for Kyle Larson to win the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, but it only took one to add a second Golden Driller to his trophy case as the California shoe led start to finish in Saturday’s 55-lap championship event.

Not without challenge, Larson had to fend off the charge of Justin Grant numerous times and Christopher Bell in the closing laps.

“To get two of these feels awesome,” said Larson as his son, Owen, hand-delivered the Golden Driller. “It was a different race than last year, but just thankful to get the chance to even come race here. I think a lot of us thought maybe we wouldn’t get to come run the Chili Bowl with the pandemic going on, so hats off to Emmett Hahn and everyone else with this event. It’s the greatest event in the world, and very lucky to be a part of it.”

Stalked by Grant through the opening laps, the NOS Energy Drink No. 2j took a look a few times. Diamonding off the fourth turn on Lap 15 with a run, caution lights greeted the field as Kyle Cummins slowed with a flat tire. Pulling away from Grant on the restart, the MAVTV No. 01 found traffic on Lap 26. Putting a trio of slower cars between himself and Grant, the No. 2j was about to have his hands full as Christopher Bell rolled up just as the caution waved again.

Rolling back to green with 37 laps to run, Larson put time on the field.

Taking second from Justin on Lap 46, Christopher Bell closed rapidly. On the back bumper of Larson with five laps to go, Bell turned under Larson off the fourth turn after Kyle biked the car on the cushion. Keeping the iRacing No. 84x to his rear, the field went back single-file when Blake Hahn spun on Lap 51.

Full assault on Larson on the restart, Bell began looking for a hole, but it was not to be as the cushion bit in turn three and sent Christopher flipping violently into the fence. Bell was uninjured.

Advancing Grant back to second, Justin took a shot at Larson on the restart but was unable to clear and instead slammed the cushion. Forcing the field to hit the brakes, Tyler Courtney ended up getting crossed up and going over.

Green, white, checkered for the Golden Driller, Larson set sail by 1.246-seconds.

Justin Grant crossed second with Tanner Thorson moving up eight spots to third. Cannon McIntosh was fourth with Owasso’s Daryn Pittman coming in as the night’s Hard Charger with a run from 20th to fifth.

Chris Windom moved from 14th to sixth with Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. seventh. Up 11 spots, Brad Sweet made it to eighth. Spencer Bayston made up six positions to ninth, with Logan Seavey wheeling 17th to tenth.

A total of 309 drivers were on hand for the 35th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire. Saturday’s run of events included 25 Feature events starting with the double M-Features. The Pole Dash added four rounds to the overall Saturday event count. The night’s overall Hard Charger was Jason McDougal, who advanced position 54 times through six rounds (I-Feature through the D-Feature) of the Alphabet Soup.

The 2021 Chili Bowl Rookie of the Year was Oklahoma’s Daison Pursley with a 10th place finish in the first Dave.com B-Feature. The World Wide Technology Raceway Flip Count made it to 69. All drivers were ok.

The 36th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire takes place January 10-15, 2022, at the Tulsa Expo Raceway, located inside the River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa, Okla. Ticket renews, and new orders begin on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. More information on prices will be posted soon.

Results:

Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire

Tulsa Expo Raceway (Tulsa, Okla.)

Saturday, January 16, 2021

General Tire Championship Night

Event Car Count: 309

A-Feature:

A Feature (55 Laps): 1. 01-Kyle Larson[2]; 2. 2J-Justin Grant[1]; 3. 08-Tanner Thorson[11]; 4. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[4]; 5. 21-Daryn Pittman[20]; 6. 89-Chris Windom[14]; 7. 17S-Ricky Stenhouse Jr[12]; 8. 1R-Brad Sweet[19]; 9. 1S-Spencer Bayston[15]; 10. 39-Logan Seavey[17]; 11. 39B-Cole Bodine[24]; 12. 25X-Alex Bright[7]; 13. 27W-Colby Copeland[23]; 14. 84X-Christopher Bell[3]; 15. 7C-Tyler Courtney[6]; 16. 97-Rico Abreu[5]; 17. 52-Blake Hahn[13]; 18. 3G-Kyle Cummins[10]; 19. 67-Michael Kofoid[8]; 20. 72-Chase Johnson[21]; 21. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[9]; 22. 21H-Brady Bacon[16]; 23. 3N-Jake Neuman[22]; 24. 49J-Joe B Miller[18]

Lap Leaders: Kyle Larson 1-55

Hard Charger: Daryn Pittman +15

#DoItForGrady Pole Shuffle

Pole Shuffle (3 Laps): 1. 2J-Justin Grant[2]; 2. 01-Kyle Larson[3]; 3. 84X-Christopher Bell[4]; 4. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[1]; 5. 97-Rico Abreu[5]; 6. 7C-Tyler Courtney[6]; 7. 25X-Alex Bright[7]; 8. 67-Michael Kofoid[10]; 9. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[9]; 10. 3G-Kyle Cummins[8]

B-Features: Top 7 advance to the A-Feature

B Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 08-Tanner Thorson[4]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn[1]; 3. 1S-Spencer Bayston[5]; 4. 39-Logan Seavey[10]; 5. 1R-Brad Sweet[3]; 6. 72-Chase Johnson[12]; 7. 27W-Colby Copeland[8]; 8. 32T-Trey Marcham[16]; 9. 5-Chase Briscoe[11]; 10. 9P-Daison Pursley[17]; 11. 21G-Trey Gropp[15]; 12. 1D-David Gravel[6]; 13. 55X-Jake Swanson[13]; 14. 71G-Damion Gardner[9]; 15. 8-Alex Sewell[19]; 16. 68W-Danny Stratton[7]; 17. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[20]; 18. (DNF) 5D-Zach Daum[2]; 19. (DNF) 87-Aaron Reutzel[14]; 20. (DNF) 4A-Parker Price Miller[18]

B Feature 2 (20 Laps): 1. 17S-Ricky Stenhouse Jr[1]; 2. 89-Chris Windom[3]; 3. 21H-Brady Bacon[2]; 4. 49J-Joe B Miller[7]; 5. 21-Daryn Pittman[6]; 6. 3N-Jake Neuman[5]; 7. 39B-Cole Bodine[4]; 8. 9JR-Derek Hagar[9]; 9. 47W-Kevin Thomas Jr[10]; 10. 9-Tim McCreadie[13]; 11. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer[19]; 12. 28-Ace McCarthy[20]; 13. 97K-Jesse Love[11]; 14. 57K-Daniel Robinson[15]; 15. 84-Giovanni Scelzi[17]; 16. 32W-Casey Shuman[16]; 17. 14E-Hank Davis[14]; 18. 15D-Andrew Deal[18]; 19. 29-Tim Buckwalter[12]; 20. (DNF) 35-Jacob Denny[8]

C-Features: Top 5 advance to the corresponding B-Feature

C Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 32T-Trey Marcham[1]; 2. 9P-Daison Pursley[2]; 3. 4A-Parker Price Miller[3]; 4. 8-Alex Sewell[6]; 5. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[9]; 6. 7U-Kyle Jones[7]; 7. 68-Ronnie Gardner[4]; 8. 91T-Tyler Thomas[16]; 9. 11S-Stephen Schnapf[11]; 10. 31K-Frankie Guerrini[10]; 11. 22X-Steven Shebester[19]; 12. 11A-Andrew Felker[15]; 13. 3W-Brandon Waelti[13]; 14. 45X-Roger Crockett[17]; 15. 20H-Noah Harris[18]; 16. 08K-Michael Faccinto[12]; 17. (DNF) 2D-Matt Sherrell[5]; 18. (DNF) 93-Kyle Bellm[20]; 19. (DNF) 1-Sammy Swindell[8]; 20. (DNF) 57W-Kasey Kahne[14]

C Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 32W-Casey Shuman[6]; 2. 84-Giovanni Scelzi[5]; 3. 15D-Andrew Deal[2]; 4. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer[16]; 5. 28-Ace McCarthy[11]; 6. 2G-JJ Yeley[1]; 7. 8J-Jonathan Beason[14]; 8. 15A-Emerson Axsom[15]; 9. 20G-Noah Gass[20]; 10. 21T-Carson Macedo[3]; 11. 37W-Zeb Wise[19]; 12. 71X-Brian Carber[10]; 13. 55V-CJ Leary[17]; 14. 47C-Chance Crum[18]; 15. 15X-Carson Garrett[12]; 16. 55D-Nick Drake[9]; 17. 71-Kaylee Bryson[7]; 18. 28K-Kory Schudy[13]; 19. (DNF) 32-Gary Taylor[8]; 20. (DNF) 19-Frank Flud[4]

D-Features: Top 5 advance to the corresponding C-Feature

D Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 91T-Tyler Thomas[3]; 2. 45X-Roger Crockett[1]; 3. 20H-Noah Harris[2]; 4. 22X-Steven Shebester[8]; 5. 93-Kyle Bellm[10]; 6. 56A-Riley Kreisel[11]; 7. 0G-Steven Russell[6]; 8. 37-Max Adams[13]; 9. 2MD-Carson Kvapil[19]; 10. 56D-Mitchell Davis[7]; 11. 44X-Wesley Smith[9]; 12. 4B-Jason McDougal[17]; 13. 7M-Brody Roa[15]; 14. 4CM-Cody Jessop[4]; 15. 19P-Austin Prock[20]; 16. 87W-Ryan Bernal[16]; 17. (DNF) 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[5]; 18. (DNF) 57D-Aiden Purdue[12]; 19. (DNF) 15F-Kinzer Edwards[14]; 20. (DNF) 14S-Clinton Boyles[18]

D Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer[1]; 2. 55V-CJ Leary[3]; 3. 47C-Chance Crum[2]; 4. 37W-Zeb Wise[19]; 5. 20G-Noah Gass[7]; 6. 19A-Chase Randall[17]; 7. 21F-Anton Hernandez[4]; 8. 37X-Bill Balog[6]; 9. 85-Jerry Coons Jr[18]; 10. 07W-Mitchel Moles[13]; 11. 56I-Luke Icke[20]; 12. 8M-Kade Morton[8]; 13. 45M-Brett Moffitt[10]; 14. 91-Jeff Stasa[15]; 15. 22T-Don Droud Jr[12]; 16. (DNF) 98K-Tanner Carrick[9]; 17. (DNF) 17W-Shane Golobic[16]; 18. (DNF) 81-Colten Cottle[5]; 19. (DNF) 45H-Shane Cottle[14]; 20. (DNF) 73B-Tyler Edwards[11]

E-Features: Top 5 advance to the corresponding D-Feature

E Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 87W-Ryan Bernal[6]; 2. 4B-Jason McDougal[15]; 3. 14S-Clinton Boyles[1]; 4. 2MD-Carson Kvapil[2]; 5. 19P-Austin Prock[10]; 6. 40M-Chase McDermand[9]; 7. 2H-Nick Hoffman[14]; 8. 14X-Jody Rosenboom[12]; 9. 73X-Brody Fuson[5]; 10. 72C-Jeffrey Champagne[16]; 11. 51H-Mike Hess[17]; 12. 80-Josh Hawkins[18]; 13. 35L-Cody Ledger[3]; 14. 74Z-Zack Merritt[20]; 15. 14-Jesse Colwell[7]; 16. 10J-Lane Goodman[4]; 17. 44S-Kameron Key[8]; 18. (DNF) 75A-Bryan Stanfill[11]; 19. (DNF) 14F-Cameron Hagin[13]; 20. (DNS) 4D-Robert Dalby

E Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 17W-Shane Golobic[4]; 2. 19A-Chase Randall[5]; 3. 85-Jerry Coons Jr[3]; 4. 37W-Zeb Wise[7]; 5. 56I-Luke Icke[6]; 6. 25B-Steve Buckwalter[2]; 7. 7R-AJ Hopkins[10]; 8. 91K-Kevin Bayer[8]; 9. 17Z-Zac Moody[19]; 10. 67K-Holley Hollan[17]; 11. 2R-Carson Sousa[13]; 12. 51-Curtis Jones[9]; 13. 45J-Shon Deskins[15]; 14. 9J-Anthony Nicholson[12]; 15. 83-TJ Smith[18]; 16. 2X-Brent Beauchamp[1]; 17. 41X-Howard Moore[20]; 18. 7MF-Chance Morton[14]; 19. P1-Paul White[11]; 20. (DNF) 72J-Sam Johnson[16]

F-Features: Top 5 advance to the corresponding E-Feature

F Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 72C-Jeffrey Champagne[4]; 2. 4B-Jason McDougal[17]; 3. 80-Josh Hawkins[2]; 4. 51H-Mike Hess[8]; 5. 74Z-Zack Merritt[3]; 6. 116-Claud Estes III[1]; 7. 2-Brett Wilson[6]; 8. 75-Travis Berryhill[15]; 9. 7-Michelle Decker[7]; 10. 17B-Ryan Bickett[9]; 11. 23T-Tristan Lee[18]; 12. 8K-Jake Neal[10]; 13. 321-Chad Winfrey[14]; 14. 10P-Dylan Postier[13]; 15. 2T-Tanner Allen[20]; 16. 11H-Harli White[12]; 17. 7RS-Christopher Larson[19]; 18. (DNF) 11G-Mike Goodman[16]; 19. (DNF) 26R-Tristin Thomas[5]; 20. (DNF) 45K-Kyler Johnson[11]

F Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 72J-Sam Johnson[2]; 2. 67K-Holley Hollan[1]; 3. 83-TJ Smith[4]; 4. 17Z-Zac Moody[6]; 5. 41X-Howard Moore[3]; 6. 42-Shawn Mahaffey[10]; 7. 9E-Chase Elliott[13]; 8. 35T-Casey Schmitz[7]; 9. 2ND-Jeb Sessums[18]; 10. 54-Matt Westfall[19]; 11. 17X-Tres Mehler[14]; 12. 22Q-David Prickett[17]; 13. 96-Cody Brewer[12]; 14. 91A-Chris Andrews[8]; 15. 17-Tanner Berryhill[9]; 16. 87F-Johnny Kent[15]; 17. (DNF) 14B-Jonathan Halford[16]; 18. (DNF) 5F-Danny Frye III[11]; 19. (DNF) 79S-Landon Simon[5]; 20. (DNS) 26-Cory Eliason

G-Features: Top 5 advance to the corresponding F-Feature

G Feature 1 (9 Laps): 1. 11G-Mike Goodman[4]; 2. 4B-Jason McDougal[12]; 3. 23T-Tristan Lee[3]; 4. 7RS-Christopher Larson[14]; 5. 2T-Tanner Allen[15]; 6. 47K-Kevin Brewer[16]; 7. 25K-Taylor Reimer[5]; 8. 44W-Eric Wilkins[11]; 9. (DNF) 88N-Tim Estenson[2]; 10. (DNF) 10-Santino Ferrucci[10]; 11. (DNF) 7JR-JD Black[7]; 12. (DNF) 12S-Brent Shearer[9]; 13. (DNF) 91W-Cody Hays[6]; 14. (DNF) 3PS-Brad Wyatt[8]; 15. (DNF) 19S-Hunter Schuerenberg[13]; 16. (DNF) 7K-Kolton Gariss[1] **10-minute time limit reached.

G Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 14B-Jonathan Halford[2]; 2. 87F-Johnny Kent[4]; 3. 2ND-Jeb Sessums[5]; 4. 22Q-David Prickett[6]; 5. 54-Matt Westfall[3]; 6. 00C-Ryan Newman[10]; 7. 8B-Brock Berreth[12]; 8. 7F-Roy Entze II[1]; 9. 101-Chuck McGillivray[7]; 10. 88-Terry Babb[9]; 11. 15S-Dennie Gieber[13]; 12. 1G-Chase Stockon[15]; 13. 8W-Troy Rutherford[14]; 14. 98C-Slater Helt[16]; 15. 72W-Tye Wilke[8]; 16. (DNF) 79-Ryan Hall[11]

H-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding G-Feature

H Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 44W-Eric Wilkins[2]; 2. 4B-Jason McDougal[10]; 3. 19S-Hunter Schuerenberg[6]; 4. 7RS-Christopher Larson[1]; 5. 2T-Tanner Allen[3]; 6. 47K-Kevin Brewer[5]; 7. 19R-Gage Rucker[13]; 8. 71D-Jeff Wheeler[4]; 9. 31B-Kyle Beilman[12]; 10. 22B-Troy Betts[7]; 11. 2C-Trevor Casey[14]; 12. (DNF) 21D-Justin Dickerson[8]; 13. (DNF) 77J-John Klabunde[9]; 14. (DNF) 2BX-Brett Becker[11]; 15. (DNS) 18L-Logan Scherb; 16. (DNS) 00-Karter Sarff

H Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 79-Ryan Hall[1]; 2. 8B-Brock Berreth[4]; 3. 15S-Dennie Gieber[3]; 4. 8W-Troy Rutherford[5]; 5. 1G-Chase Stockon[11]; 6. 98C-Slater Helt[10]; 7. 1A-Justin Allgaier[9]; 8. 51T-Eddie Tafoya Jr[8]; 9. 21E-Emilio Hoover[12]; 10. 11X-Donovan Peterson[7]; 11. 7G-Jimmy Glenn[15]; 12. 1X-Anthony Esberg[2]; 13. 84J-Jesse Shapel[14]; 14. (DNF) 2L-Matt Linder[13]; 15. (DNF) 0B-Kevin Woody Jr[6]; 16. (DNS) 27B-AJ Burns

I-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding H-Feature

I Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 4B-Jason McDougal[4]; 2. 2BX-Brett Becker[3]; 3. 00-Karter Sarff[10]; 4. 31B-Kyle Beilman[6]; 5. 19R-Gage Rucker[2]; 6. 2C-Trevor Casey[14]; 7. 79K-Kyle Simon[9]; 8. 25C-Courtney Crone[13]; 9. (DNF) 73-Dylan Ito[1]; 10. (DNF) 70-Cade Cowles[12]; 11. (DNF) 00S-Randy Sterling[8]; 12. (DNF) 56X-Mark Chisholm[7]; 13. (DNF) 12H-David Raquenio[5]; 14. (DNF) 72X-Chris Tarrant[11]; 15. (DNS) 10G-Marcus Thomas; 16. (DNS) 61-Kenny Koelsch

I Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 1A-Justin Allgaier[2]; 2. 21E-Emilio Hoover[1]; 3. 1G-Chase Stockon[4]; 4. 84J-Jesse Shapel[3]; 5. 2L-Matt Linder[7]; 6. 7G-Jimmy Glenn[5]; 7. 19Z-Hayden Reinbold[12]; 8. 22C-Charlie Crumpton[8]; 9. 1K-Brayton Lynch[15]; 10. 22L-Lucas Scherb[9]; 11. 6K-Michael (Mike) Snider[14]; 12. 53R-Sean Robbins[11]; 13. 7J-Shawn Jackson[10]; 14. 68S-Andy Bradley[13]; 15. (DNF) 17L-Rocky Silva[6]; 16. (DNS) 21B-Brenden Bright

Kevin Studley J-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding I-Feature.

J Feature 1 (6 Laps): 1. 79K-Kyle Simon[3]; 2. 00-Karter Sarff[5]; 3. 72X-Chris Tarrant[2]; 4. 70-Cade Cowles[8]; 5. 25C-Courtney Crone[9]; 6. 2C-Trevor Casey[14]; 7. 37T-Kelby Watt[13]; 8. 121-Steve Glover[6]; 9. 5W-Ben Worth[4]; 10. 22-Sean McClelland[1]; 11. 14R-Jake Nail[10]; 12. 82-Toby Alfrey[7]; 13. 98B-Joe Boyles[11]; 14. 2W-Tony Bruce Jr[12]; 15. (DNS) 81G-Chase Jones; 16. (DNS) 79M-Keith Martin **10-minute time limit reached.

J Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 22L-Lucas Scherb[3]; 2. 19Z-Hayden Reinbold[1]; 3. 53R-Sean Robbins[2]; 4. 6K-Michael (Mike) Snider[7]; 5. 68S-Andy Bradley[4]; 6. 1K-Brayton Lynch[6]; 7. 51X-Joe Walker[11]; 8. 117-Ryan Ellis[10]; 9. 52C-Cody Karl[5]; 10. 0T-Alex Schriever[9]; 11. 7W-Steve Young[8]; 12. (DNS) 4G-Chase Majdic; 13. (DNS) 5O-Chase Howard; 14. (DNS) 91S-Kyle Shipley; 15. (DNS) 18-Travis Welpott; 16. (DNS) 81X-Dillon Welch

K-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding J-Feature

K Feature 1 (7 Laps): 1. 25C-Courtney Crone[4]; 2. 14R-Jake Nail[2]; 3. 98B-Joe Boyles[1]; 4. 2W-Tony Bruce Jr[8]; 5. 37T-Kelby Watt[3]; 6. 2C-Trevor Casey[6]; 7. 15-Aaron Farney[11]; 8. 3-Roy Larkin[15]; 9. 88W-Dustin Weland[16]; 10. 7JW-Jarrad Warhurst[5]; 11. 08J-Jace McIntosh[14]; 12. (DNF) 26M-Marshall Skinner[9]; 13. (DNF) 4U-Jeremy Hill[13]; 14. (DNF) 15L-Luke Howard[7]; 15. (DNF) 3T-Taylor Peterson[12]; 16. (DNF) 17M-Kala Keliinoi[10] ** 10-minute time limit reached.

K Feature 2 (8 Laps): 1. 1K-Brayton Lynch[2]; 2. 6K-Michael (Mike) Snider[1]; 3. 7W-Steve Young[3]; 4. 0T-Alex Schriever[11]; 5. 117-Ryan Ellis[4]; 6. 51X-Joe Walker[9]; 7. 78M-Merle Scherb[13]; 8. 0-Johnny Murdock[16]; 9. 5H-Casey Hicks[14]; 10. 5B-Bobby Brewer[8]; 11. 2S-Cole Scott[6]; 12. (DNF) 36-Kevin Reed[12]; 13. (DNF) 97A-Austin O'Dell[5]; 14. (DNF) 33-Bryson Smith[15]; 15. (DNF) 60-Earl McDoulett Jr[7]; 16. (DNF) 34-KJ Snow[10] ** 10-minute time limit reached. **Ellis docked two spots at the checkered flag for advancing before the cone on the last single-file restart.

L-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding K-Feature

L Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 15-Aaron Farney[4]; 2. 3T-Taylor Peterson[1]; 3. 4U-Jeremy Hill[3]; 4. 08J-Jace McIntosh[7]; 5. 3-Roy Larkin[9]; 6. 88W-Dustin Weland[2]; 7. 20Y-Austin Yarbrough[6]; 8. 6S-Tyler Slay[14]; 9. 11W-Aaron Werner[11]; 10. 44D-Evan Turner[13]; 11. 28Q-Sean Quinn[12]; 12. (DNF) B51-Johnny Brown Jr[10]; 13. (DNF) 14C-Zack Morgan[8]; 14. (DNF) 50K-Kaeden Cornell[5]; 15. (DNS) 4F-Chad Frewaldt; 16. (DNS) 38-Braydon Cromwell

L Feature 2 (7 Laps): 1. 0T-Alex Schriever[2]; 2. 36-Kevin Reed[6]; 3. 78M-Merle Scherb[4]; 4. 5H-Casey Hicks[9]; 5. 33-Bryson Smith[1]; 6. 0-Johnny Murdock[10]; 7. 84S-Shaun Shapel[8]; 8. 68C-Corby Scherb[14]; 9. 44C-Blake Carrier[5]; 10. 22Z-Zac Millikin[11]; 11. (DNF) 35X-Tyler Robbins[7]; 12. (DNF) 27S-Austin Wood[12]; 13. (DNF) 0FG-Kevin Quinn[3]; 14. (DNF) 58-Norman Rose[13]; 15. (DNS) 73G-Avery Goodman; 16. (DNS) 17K-Patrick Kop ** 10-minute time limit reached.

M-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding L-Feature

M Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 3-Roy Larkin[2]; 2. B51-Johnny Brown Jr[4]; 3. 11W-Aaron Werner[6]; 4. 28Q-Sean Quinn[1]; 5. 44D-Evan Turner[3]; 6. 6S-Tyler Slay[9]; 7. 99K-Robert Carson[5]; 8. 17D-Garrett Smithley[8]; 9. 69-Stephen "Gravy" Fairfield[7]; 10. (DNS) 715-Robert Bell; 11. (DNS) 1L-Cody Lampe; 12. (DNS) 72K-Chad Turner; 13. (DNS) 71J-Joe Weaver; 14. (DNS) 19U-Pierce Urbanosky; 15. (DNS) 4-Mike DuChare

M Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 5H-Casey Hicks[2]; 2. 27S-Austin Wood[7]; 3. 22Z-Zac Millikin[5]; 4. 68C-Corby Scherb[4]; 5. 58-Norman Rose[6]; 6. (DNF) 17K-Patrick Kop[1]; 7. (DNS) 99-Anthony Macri; 8. (DNS) 98-Ryan Padgett; 9. (DNS) 11Y-Travis Young; 10. (DNS) 63-Trey Burke; 11. (DNS) 40-JT Imperial; 12. (DNS) 98M-Ricky McNamar; 13. (DNS) 15N-Joey Brasil; 14. (DQ) 4R-Scott Towslee[3]

