Progressive AFT forges an historic multi-year partnership ahead of ﻿2021 season

Progressive American Flat Track proudly announced today another landmark addition to its growing family of partners. Mission Foods® - the nation’s top manufacturer of tortillas, tortilla chips, flatbreads, and other baked products – has been named the official partner of its premier class, now known as the Mission® SuperTwins class as well as the Official Tortillas and Chips of American Flat Track.

“Progressive American Flat Track is a high-energy festival-like sport and Mission Foods is a great addition to our partnership group,” said Michael Lock, CEO of AMA Pro Racing. “Their brand is a household name across the world, and they share our passion for motorcycle racing. We look forward to welcoming them to our community for the coming years.”

A huge bonus for both fans and competitors is the introduction of the Mission® 2Fast2Tasty Challenge at every event. This four-lap dash-for-cash style event will feature the riders who qualify for the front row of the Mission SuperTwins Main Event in an all-out brawl for Main Event gridding order and a $5,000 cash prize.

“We are very excited to partner with American Flat Track and become the official sponsor of the SuperTwins class” said Juan Gonzalez, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mission Foods. “As a leading global brand it is a great opportunity to not only interact with our consumers in a fun and exciting environment but also support motorcycle sport community. I strongly believe that our partnership will create unforgettable moments for all race fans.”

An additional initiative of the partnership is the introduction of the Mission® Paddock Club, a program that will provide an in-paddock hospitality area stocked with Mission products and other provisions for series teams, partners and stakeholders.

Fans watching at-home and in the grandstands will notice prominent Mission branding on Mission SuperTwins rider leathers and within the paddock area. Additionally, Mission Foods and AFT will launch a series of joint in-market promotions highlighting Mission SuperTwins athletes and upcoming race events at local grocery stories and food chains across America.

For more information on Mission® SuperTwins visit https://www.americanflattrack.com