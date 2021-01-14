Toyota Yaris GR gets a big power upgrade by DTE System

Dynamic driving fun in a small bundle of energy: The sport version of the Yaris amazes motorsport fans. With a remarkable 261 hp and a torque of 360 Nm, the Yaris GR has rightly made a name for itself as a small car. The Toyota WRC rally team has packed a lot of extra power under his hood. A great incentive for the tuning experts at DTE to elicit even more power from the power dwarf.

In order to get more out of the 1.6-liter turbo three-cylinder, DTE has also pimped up PowerControl X for the Yaris GR. The innovative chip tuning increases performance and driving dynamics for that extra racing feeling. The system uses multi-map technology to optimize the key engine parameters in real time. Overall, the small car with PowerControl X has 310 hp with a torque increase of + 45Nm. It can even outperform its competitor, the Honda Civic Type R.

Another advantage of PowerControl X is the app control, which enables the driver to conveniently switch between the Sport, Dynamic and Efficiency programs from the cockpit. Live instruments with the most important engine data such as boost pressure, intake manifold pressure and acceleration complete the package and turn the small athlete into a full-blown racing car.

DTE brings more driving fun into the car at the push of a button - even with the fast Yaris GR. In addition to PowerControl, DTE now also has the matching PedalBox: more dynamic acceleration, improved throttle response and the final touches for individually configurable sportiness for that extra kick when starting and overtaking.

And for everyone who wants maximum performance: If you combine PedalBox and PowerControl X, you get an unbeatable power duo for the perfect driving experience.

PowerControl X is available in the DTE Systems online shop or through certified resellers.

DTE Systems GmbH is a market-leading manufacturer of tuning products in Germany. Since 1996, the company based in Recklinghausen has been developing, producing and marketing high-performance chip tuning boxes for passenger cars, trucks and tractors. The accelerator tuning with the PedalBox continues the great success of the brand. DTE Systems is a member of the VDAT (German Association of Automotive Tuning Industry) and is certified by TÜV Austria. The DTE chip tuning modules PowerControl and accelerator tuning PedalBox are including a comprehensive guarantee. A TÜV part certificate is available for more than 3,900 vehicles.