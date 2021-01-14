Multi-Time Motocross Champion Ryan Dungey’s RD Coffee Introduces HOLESHOT Espresso Blend

Multi-time AMA Pro Motocross and AMA Supercross Champion Ryan Dungey and his budding specialty coffee company, RD Coffee, has introduced the newest addition to its growing lineup of roasts: HOLESHOT Espresso. As its name suggests, this unique small-batch blend of meticulously sourced Colombian and Guatemalan beans provides the kind of added intensity and complex flavors that will be sure to help anyone get an early jump on their day.
 
In addition to being the fifth roast from RD Coffee, the same number Ryan wore on his way to becoming one of the sport’s all-time greats, HOLESHOT is also the first espresso blend in the company’s flagship lineup of roasts. It features the highest grade of coffee beans available, sustainably sourced directly from farms in both Colombia and Guatemala, and is roasted to find the perfect balance to draw out the complex citrus and milk chocolate flavors. The end result is a rich brew anchored by a clean and smooth taste that’s more than enough to get someone off to a fast start and carry on to a strong finish.
 
“Sometimes you need that little extra to get going, and in the sport of motocross that added boost of energy and focus often results in a holeshot, putting you ahead of the pack. To me, that was the perfect way to symbolize an espresso roast, which carries a little bit more punch,” explained Dungey. “It’s been an amazing journey so far with this new endeavor and I’m so excited to welcome our fifth roast, a number that personally means a lot to me. I’ve learned a lot in a short amount of time and I’m fully committed to making RD Coffee relatable to everyone on their own journey.”
Over the course of a decorated racing career in which he captured an incredible eight national championships, two ESPY Awards, and became the first motocross athlete to be featured on a Wheaties box, Ryan fell in love with coffee during his travels across the U.S. and around the world. Soon enough, the same passion he shared for motocross also fueled his desire to learn more about this ancient miracle beverage. When he hung up his helmet and boots for good in 2017, Ryan dedicated his time to learning the intricacies of the coffee industry, from ethically sourcing the beans to the nuances of roasting and brewing. In March 2020, RD Coffee was born.
On the racetrack, Ryan’s success was a byproduct of an unwavering commitment to perfection and a determination that was often unmatched on the starting gate. Additionally, his selfless humility and endearing personality made him one of the sport’s most beloved and relatable figures. His integrity as a world-class athlete made Ryan a source of inspiration and encouragement for fans all over the world.
 
Each of those values combine to serve as the cornerstone of RD Coffee, which strives to provide the absolute best ingredients for anyone in search of a little more out of their cup of java. Like so many others, coffee has become an integral part of Ryan’s everyday life, giving him the daily boost to chase his passions. That’s why the company’s mantra is as relatable as Ryan himself - “Fuel Your Pursuit.” No matter the motivation, RD Coffee is here to serve great-tasting coffee and inspire others on their journey.
