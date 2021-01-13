Gracie Trotter Continues Climb, TRD Driver Signs with Venturini Motorsports for Partial 2021 ARCA Menards Series Season

Poised for the next chapter in her racing career, Toyota Racing Development (TRD) driver Gracie Trotter has signed with Venturini Motorsports (VMS) to a 10 race ARCA schedule for the upcoming 2021 season. Trotter, 19, became the first female driver in history to win an ARCA sanctioned event after capturing the checkered flag in 2020 during the ARCA West race at The Bullring at Las Vegas.



With her sights set on the future, Trotter is scheduled to make ten starts splitting time behind the wheel of VMS’ No.15 Toyota Camry and iconic No. 25 Mobil 1 Toyota Camry in the ARCA Menards Series, starting with the series’ season-opener at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 13. After making her superspeedway debut at the beach, the Denver, NC driver will compete at Phoenix (3/12), Talladega (4/24), Toledo (5/22), Elko (7/10), Berlin (7/17), Michigan (8/20), Milwaukee (8/29) and Salem (10/2). Trotter and VMS will close out the season running the ARCA West event at Phoenix on November 6.



“I couldn’t be more excited. I’m so thankful to everyone at Toyota Racing Development, Mobil 1 and VMS for giving me this surreal opportunity to continue living out my dreams,” says the former NASCAR diversity driver. “Toyota has been incredibly important to my development over the last four years. They’ve guided me so much, helping me move up at the right pace with the right people.”



Trotter, who cut her teeth in the sport racing late models throughout the Carolinas, made the move to heavier stock car racing in 2020 pairing with TRD’s Bill McAnally Racing for a full season effort in ARCA West, finishing third overall in the series’ championship point standings. The two also combined for three starts in ARCA’s premier series, with Trotter posting a best ninth-place finish at Iowa.



“I tell myself I can win every time I strap myself into a race car. This year will be no different but with a learning curve,” added Trotter. “My time in the car now is about the future. It’s about learning as much as I can about the car, communication with my team and all the new tracks. Coming to a place like Venturini Motorsports to race and learn from some of the best makes me feel like there’s no better place to be right now.”



Trotter will make her official 2021 ARCA Menards Series debut this weekend behind the wheel of the No.25 during the series 2-day test at Daytona International Speedway.

VMS PR