TRD Driver Drew Dollar Inks New Deal with Venturini Motorsports; Announces Limited 2021 Schedule in the ARCA Menards Series

Coming off a successful 2020 season in the ARCA Menards Series (ARCA), highlighted with his first career victory at Talladega Superspeedway and finishing fourth in the series’ championship driver point standings, Drew Dollar, returns to Venturini Motorsports (VMS) to pilot the No.15 Toyota Camry for a limited 13-race schedule.



Poised for more success in the new year, Dollar will continue his development in the ARCA Series under the watchful eye of VMS’ General Manager, Billy Venturini, who will take over the crew chief responsibilities for the Atlanta, Georgia native during 2021.



Toyota Development Driver, Drew Dollar will begin his season assault in the ARCA Menards Series’ season-opener at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 13. Afterwards, he will compete in ARCA scheduled events at Phoenix (3/12), Talladega (4/24), Kansas (5/1), Charlotte (5/29), Mid-Ohio (6-4), Pocono (6/25), Watkins-Glen (8/6), Michigan (8/20), Bristol (9/16) and the season finale at Kansas (10/23).



In addition to running 11 races in ARCA’s premier series, Dollar and VMS will combine in the ARCA East Series at Dover (5/14) and the ARCA West Series race at Phoenix (11/6).



“Returning to the ARCA Series with Venturini Motorsports is such a huge opportunity for me at this stage in my career,” says Dollar. “Last season was my second-year running stock cars and the experience I gained was exactly what I needed to progress - I’m excited for another opportunity to continue and contribute to the overall success of such a great team.”



Completing a challenging season marred by schedule changes due to COVID-19, Dollar walked away with a fourth-place series trophy for his season efforts by posting solid results during his 20-starts, earning one victory, four top-5’s and 14 top-10 finishes.



“We had some success last year and I learned so much from my crew chief Shannon Rursch. This year I’m really looking forward to working with Billy Venturini; pairing with him on the pit box gives me the added confidence going into this season. Billy and I developed a great relationship away from the track and his passion and knowledge of the sport will help me become a better race car driver.”

VMS PR