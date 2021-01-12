DIRTVision Launches Platinum FAST PASS Annual Subscription

DIRTVision is excited to present race fans with the new Platinum FAST PASS annual subscription, which includes the Knoxville Nationals and a plethora of live World of Outlaws and DIRTcar events.

For an annual price of just $299, fans will be able to access all World of Outlaws events – both Sprint Cars and Late Models – along with all Super DIRTcar Series events, the DIRTcar Summer Nationals and Summit Modified Nationals tours, the Drydene Xtreme DIRTcar Series, weekly racing from Knoxville Raceway, Williams Grove Speedway and Attica Raceway Park, along with the biggest Sprint Car events in Australia.

With the Platinum FAST PASS exclusively, fans will be able to access the Knoxville Nationals at Knoxville Raceway live as part of the package.

“DIRTVision is thrilled to offer fans an annual plan that brings them the best dirt racing in the country year-round,” said Jim Chiappelli, DIRTVision general manager. “We’re continuing to enhance fans’ viewing experience in all areas this year, from the production side to fan engagement, and the annual subscription is one of many new and exciting ventures they can expect to see from DIRTVision in 2021.”

Fans will also see the continuation and growth of popular features, such as mesmerizing drone footage and in-depth coverage from pit reporters, which viewers will see on a full-time basis in 2021 for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models Series.

You can view the upcoming DIRTVision schedule and sign up for the new Platinum FAST PASS annual subscription now at DIRTVision.com.

DIRTcar Series PR