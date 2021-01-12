Jonathan Davenport Switches to BILSTEIN

Three-time Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series national champion Jonathan Davenport will compete this year on BILSTEIN shocks.



Nicknamed Superman, the South Carolina driver secured a first-place finish Saturday during the first round of the 2021 Wild West Shootout in the No. 49 Double L Motorsports Longhorn Chassis equipped with BILSTEIN AS2-R shocks.



“We’re looking to win another Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series national championship, and our new BILSTEIN AS2-R shocks will give us a competitive edge,” said Davenport. “I’m just really glad how the car’s reacting to changes. It feels like it’s supposed to.”



Davenport, who’s been racing since 1991, lists winning the 2015, 2018 and 2019 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Championships and Crown Jewel races as his most memorable moments. He will take to the track again at the 2021 Speedweeks which kick off Jan. 25 at East Bay Raceway Park in Tampa, Florida.



Winning features of the BILSTEIN AS2-R Series include:



Completely independent high and low speed adjustment. High speed control through preloaded cage for consistent adjustments and better range, and low speed control through needle and jet assembly for extra fine tunability

46mm base valve provides optimal flow and replenishment balance while allowing lower rod forces to be used

Components are billet machined anodized aluminum for precision tolerance and fit 3-way tuning: high/low compression on reservoir and adjustable main shaft Modular configuration for easy rebuild and repair

High performance rod guide seal pack that exceeds OE quality durability requirements, provides low shaft friction and withstands harsh racing



To learn more about the BILSTEIN AS2-R Series, or any other BILSTEIN products, visit https://www.bilstein.com/us/en/



Bilstein PR