Royal Enfield and Moto Anatomy Extend AFT Partnership

Royal Enfield is pleased to announce Johnny Lewis’ Moto Anatomy organization will continue to campaign the Twins FT in Progressive American Flat Track (AFT) through 2021. After the program’s successful first season, which saw Lewis win during the Progressive AFT Finale at DAYTONA, the team will continue developing the Twins FT package for the AFT Production Twins class. Veteran flat track crew chief, former team owner and tuner David Lloyd will join Lewis and add depth and experience to the Moto Anatomy x Royal Enfield team.

Lewis and Royal Enfield announced the Moto Anatomy x Royal Enfield team in early 2020, with the intention of developing the Twin FT for AFT’s Production Twins class. The motorcycle was created in conjunction with Royal Enfield’s technical partner Harris Performance, a renowned road racing chassis builder in the U.K. Despite the late start to the AFT season, Lewis and Royal Enfield immediately achieved competitive results with a relatively untested platform. By the conclusion of the season, the Moto Anatomy x Royal Enfield team found its stride, finishing first and second respectively during the AFT Finale I and II in Daytona.

“Johnny Lewis has proven to be a valuable development partner and race winner for Royal Enfield,” said Breeann Poland, Marketing Lead - Royal Enfield Americas. “Royal Enfield is excited to solidify its future with Lewis and continue building upon the foundation created in 2020. The 2021 season is not far away, and while there is still work to be done, the team progressed quickly in just a few months, finishing the year with a win and second place in Daytona. We’re thrilled to get back to racing.”

Lewis recently completed the Progressive AFT Dunlop Tire Test at the Volusia Half-Mile as the team continues to gather critical data for the 2021 season. Lewis was able to complete more than 100 laps over the course of the two-day test with a new motor package. Decorated flat track team owner and crew chief David Lloyd will assist Lewis in 2021, as the team looks to further develop the Twins FT package. Lloyd brings more than 35 years of professional racing experience to the team and has developed competitive packages to multiple manufacturers.

“Our results in 2020 proved that we have the package to be a competitive team in the AFT Production Twins class,” said Johnny Lewis, Moto Anatomy x Royal Enfield racer and team owner. “I’m looking forward to building our relationship further with Royal Enfield. Now that the team’s future has been secured, it’s time to get to work. From top to bottom, the support from Royal Enfield has been fantastic and I’m looking forward to delivering more results for Royal Enfield in 2021.”