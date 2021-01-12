Wiseco Continues Partnership with Team Honda HRC for 2021

Wiseco Performance Products is proud to enter its fourth consecutive year supporting Team Honda HRC for the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship seasons.

Entering its 80th year of experience designing and manufacturing racing pistons, Wiseco is proud to provide Team Honda HRC with piston and engine package research and development services for the exciting new 2021 Honda CRF450R platform.

Supercross veteran and two-time Pro Motocross Champion Ken Roczen will be lining up alongside 450SX Supercross rookie Chase Sexton in the 450SX Class, both aboard the new Honda CRF450R. Coming off a period of rest, Roczen is looking forward to a fresh and healthy start in the 2021 season. “I’m in a good position right now and excited to build on what we learned last year,” Roczen said in Team Honda HRC’s official announcement. “I feel extremely comfortable on the all-new CRF450R and will work hard to put it on the top step in 2021.”

“Wiseco is thrilled to extend our relationship with Team Honda HRC for the 2021 season,” explained Wiseco Director of Powersports, Scott Highland. “We’re proud to combine resources for engine development with one of the most recognizable teams in the global powersports industry. Our first three seasons together have shown great success in mutual development and we are looking forward to another great racing season.”

Chase Sexton has proven his Supercross savviness in the 250SX Class with back-to-back Eastern Regional Championships. His titles, backed by his impressive 450 Class win at the Pro Motocross finale at Fox Raceway, makes for high anticipation for Sexton entering the 2021 Supercross season.

“We’re excited to have Wiseco back on board as a team sponsor for the 2021 season. Engine performance and reliability is crucial if you want to be a contender for the AMA Supercross and Motocross Championships,” said HRC’s team manager, Erik Kehoe. “With Wiseco’s support and access to their knowledgeable R&D staff, it gives us the confidence that our 450 race team engines will perform at the highest level.”

The gate drops at the first round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series in Houston on January 16. Find the complete 2021 Supercross schedule here, and check out Team Honda HRC’s official announcement here.