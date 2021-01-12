Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America Re-Postpones 26th Anniversary Event

Kyle Petty Charity Ride, Inc. today announced its decision to postpone its 26th Anniversary Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America presented by Cox Automotive for the second time due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Originally scheduled to take place May 2 – 8, 2020 and first postponed to May 1 – 7, 2021, the Ride will now be held April 30 – May 6, 2022. The Ride will still follow the same route and visit the same scheduled stops as previously announced.

“We talked through every ‘what if’ scenario and tried to come up with a way to safely execute the Ride this spring, but ultimately we don’t feel we could safely make that happen,” said Kyle Petty, former NASCAR driver, current NBC Sports racing analyst and founder of the Ride. “There is still so much uncertainty and risk with the pandemic, which is why we have decided to once again postpone the Ride, now to 2022. The health and safety of our Riders and the communities we visit is of the utmost importance to us and we simply cannot take that risk.”

“I hope that we will soon be in a much better place. I’m choosing to cling to that hope and now focus on making our 2022 Ride the best it can possibly be,” Petty continues. “The camaraderie of the riders, the beautiful scenery of our country and the mission to raise funds to send so many deserving kids to camp at Victory Junction is what the Ride is all about!”

Victory Junction – a camp dedicated to providing life-changing camping experiences for children with chronic and serious medical illnesses – has served as the Ride’s primary beneficiary since its establishment by Petty and his family in 2004 in honor of his late son, Adam.

