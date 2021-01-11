NMPA Announces 2021 Officers and Board Members

Members of the National Motorsports Press Association have elected officers and directors for 2021, the organization announced Monday.

Reid Spencer of the NASCAR Wire Service will serve a second one-year term as president of the NMPA. Kelly Crandall of Racer.com was elected to a one-year term as vice president, with Jerry Jordan of KickinTheTires.net set to serve a two-year term as secretary/treasurer.

Elected to the board of directors, with terms expiring in 2022, are Doug Rice of Performance Racing Network (Broadcast), Deb Williams of RacinToday.com (Press), John Harrelson of Harrelson Photography Inc. (Photography) and Justin Schuoler of KickinTheTires.net (Social Media).

Terms for newly elected officers and board members will begin on January 20.

Returning board members, with terms expiring in 2021, are Jonathan Merryman of NASCAR.com, freelance photographer Jim Fluharty and Chris Knight of Catchfence.com.

