IHRA 50th Anniversary Celebration Set For 2021

Racing News
Thursday, Jan 07 44
IHRA 50th Anniversary Celebration Set For 2021

The International Hot Rod Association (IHRA) will celebrate a historic season as the sanctioning body marks its 50th Anniversary in 2021.

As part of the plans to celebrate this significant milestone, beginning in March, the IHRA will introduce an inductee to the inaugural to the IHRA Hall of Fame each month. Five legendary professional drivers (Pro Class), five Sportsman drivers and two legends that have greatly contributed to the sanctioning body will be inducted virtually into the newly formed IHRA Hall of Fame housed at IHRA.com. 

“Celebrating 50 years is a major accomplishment and one that we at the IHRA are proud of,” IHRA Vice President Skooter Peaco said. “Many great people have been involved and contributed to the IHRA from Pro to Sportsman drivers and Legends of the sport.  Creating the Hall of Fame allows us the opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments made over the course of our 50 years.”

The IHRA will announce additional 50th anniversary program details in the coming weeks.

For more information about the IHRA 50th Anniversary or to become an IHRA member visit IHRA.com or call (561)-337-3446.

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Supercross Preview Show to Air This Saturday, January 9 on NBC Jarett Andretti Announces LMP3 Program Partner Window World »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top