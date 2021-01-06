AC and Trenton Indoor Auto Racing postponed

The bad news keeps rolling in for the Indoor Auto Racing Championship Series fueled by VP Racing Fuels competitors and fans.

As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and resulting mitigation efforts by the State of New Jersey the Indoor Auto Racing Championship Series events in Atlantic City, NJ at Boardwalk Hall and in Trenton, NJ at the CURE Insurance Arena have been postponed.

The decision to postpone both events came after meetings with building management this afternoon. Current guidelines limit the capacity of both buildings to just 150 people with no spectators allowed.

“We have waited as long as we can in the hopes that conditions would improve and restrictions lifted allowing us to host the events,” stated series promoter Len Sammons. “Unfortunately cases are still high in New Jersey and the vaccine roll-out slower than anticipated.”

The NAPA Auto Parts Atlantic City Indoor Race will not be held on its traditional end of January date, January 29 and 30, however if conditions were to improve a late February date with the arena has been reserved for the Gambler’s Classic.

“While it seems unlikely at this point, hosting an event in Atlantic City this year remains our top priority and the management at Boardwalk Hall has agreed to put a hold the weekend of February 26 & 27 so that if conditions improve we are prepared to go racing!” added Sammons.

The East Coast Indoor Dirt Nationals scheduled for February 19 and 20 will return to the CURE Insurance Arena in 2022 with a date to be announced in the future.

“Atlantic City is our marquee event and the Dirt race in Trenton last year was our best one yet, postponing any event is hard but these hurt a little more,” added Sammons.

The events joined previously postponed Indoor Auto Racing Championship Series fueled by VP Racing Fuels events in Allentown, PA and Syracuse, NY.

Check www.indoorautoracing.com for update to date information or contact Series organizer Danny Sammons at 609-888-3618 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

AARN PR