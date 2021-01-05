2021 Chili Bowl Info, Times, Prices, and Format

Quick Notes:

What: 35th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl presented by General Tire

Where: Tulsa Expo Raceway – quarter-mile clay oval inside the River Spirit Expo Center at Tulsa's Expo Square

When: January 11-16, 2021

Monday, January 11 – Cummins, Inc. Qualifying Night

Tuesday, January 12 – Warren CAT Qualifying Night plus the VIROC

Wednesday, January 13 – Circle City Raceway Qualifying Night

Thursday, January 14 – John Christner Trucking Qualifying Night

Friday, January 15 – Driven2SaveLives Qualifying Night

Saturday, January 16 – Lucas Oil Championship Feature Events

In the Grandstands

All persons and bags are subject to search by Expo Square security. Small bags and purses are allowed. Small seat cushions (without backs) can be brought it along with blankets. Cushions and Blankets cannot be taped to the grandstands. Expo Staff will remove them.

Expo Square does not allow the following into the Grandstands:

Outside food and drink

Stadium Seats

Weapons of any kind

Coolers

Large Bags or Totes

COVID-19 Policy:

Mask guidelines will be followed as defined by the Tulsa Health Department.

Drivers will not be required to wear a mask during competition as they will be wearing a helmet and fire protection equipment. When visitors are actively eating or drinking, or at a distanced table designated for eating and drinking, masks may be removed, otherwise masks must be worn at all times while in attendance. Expo officials will be monitoring this.

PHYSICAL DISTANCING: Facility will utilize signage and messaging to encourage individuals to follow public health guidance of maintaining at least six feet, whenever possible, to the person closest to them.

INCREASED HYGIENE ACCESSIBILITY: Stations with either soap and water or sanitizer, containing at least 60% ethanol or 70% isopropanol, will be provided at all points of ingress and other well-marked areas throughout the venue. Supervisors will regularly confirm there are adequate supplies.

MONITORING OF HUMAN HEALTH: Individuals should not attend The Chili Bowl if they have been exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms within the last 14 days, have a fever, or are immunocompromised. Daily temperature checks prior to arrival each day will be encouraged.

All employees, participants, and attendees will be tested for elevated body temperature.

Any person with a body temperature exceeding 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit will be detained and given a second temperature test utilizing a different thermometer.

If the second test shows an elevated body temperature, they will not be permitted to enter and immediately requested to leave the property.

Anyone refusing temperature check will be denied entry. Anyone refusing to wear a mask will be denied entry or escorted out of the event by a uniformed officer.

Daily Times and Prices:

All times are subject to change. A limited number of Pit Passes per day will be sold to the General Public

Saturday, January 9, 2021

Move-In……..…..…..………..……....…. .….9:00 am - 8:00 pm

Sunday, January 10, 2021

Pit Pass Booth Opens……..……....…..….12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Monday, January 11, 2021

Building/Pit Pass Booth Open...……......………………8:00 am

Building Secured....................... .............................. ....8:00 am

Practice………………………………….…...…... ….….. 9:00 am

Draw For Lineups....................... .............................. ...2:00 pm

Driver's Meeting....................... .............................. ......3:00 pm

Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………...…. .5:00 pm

Races………………………..………….….….…...… ..... 6:00 pm

Multi-Day Pit Pass $375~ Single day $60

Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Building/Pit Pass Booth Open………......………….…11:00 am

Building Secured....................... .............................. ....1:00 pm

Draw For Lineups....................... .............................. ...2:00 pm

Driver's Meeting....................... .............................. .....3:00 pm

Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..….. 4:00 pm

Races………………………..………….….….…...… .... 5:00 pm

Multi-Day Pit Pass $315 ~ Single day $60

Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Building/Pit Pass Booth Open..……......……………11:00 am

Building Secured....................... .............................. ....1:00 pm

Draw For Lineups....................... .............................. ...2:00 pm

Driver's Meeting....................... .............................. .....3:00 pm

Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..….. 4:00 pm

Races………………………..………….….….…...… .... 5:00 pm

Multi-Day Pit Pass $255 ~ Single day $60

Thursday, January 14, 2021

Building/Pit Pass Booth Open..……......……………..11:00 am

Building Secured....................... .............................. ....1:00 pm

Draw For Lineups....................... .............................. ...2:00 pm

Driver's Meeting....................... .............................. .....3:00 pm

Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..….. 4:00 pm

Races………………………..………….….….…...… .... 5:00 pm

Multi-Day Pit Pass $195 ~ Single day $60

Friday, January 15, 2021

Building Secured/Pit Pass Booth Open..……......…….9:00 am

Draw For Lineups....................... .............................. ...2:00 pm

Driver's Meeting....................... .............................. .....3:00 pm

Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..….. 4:00 pm

Races………………………..………….….….…...… .... 5:00 pm

Multi-Day Pit Pass $135 ~ Single day $60

Saturday, January 16, 2021

Building Secured/Trade Show ……….………….…... 8:00 am

Racer's For Christ Service....................... ....................8:15 am

Pit Pass Booth/Pit Gate ….….…...….…..……………. 8:00 am

Feature Races…...……….……………….……….……10: 00 am

Opening Ceremonies.................... .............................. 6:00 pm

Pit Pass $75

Trade Show: A long-standing tradition at the Chili Bowl, the Trade Show, which is open to the public each day (Tuesday through Saturday), is free of charge. All variety of racing products, apparel, and more is available with well over 100 vendors. The Trade Show still has space available. Anyone looking to be a part of the Trade Show can contact the Chili Bowl office at 918-838-3777. The Trade Show covers approximately 20,000 square feet.

Chili Bowl Online: All official news regarding the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl National presented by General Tire can be found at http://www.chilibowl.com . Updates throughout the Chili Bowl can be found via Facebook and Twitter at http://www.facebook.com/ chilibowlnationals and http://www.twitter.com/ cbnationals

Event Coverage: The Chili Bowl will be shown online on http://www.floracing.com until Saturday night. At the time of opening ceremonies on Saturday, the final features will be shown live on the MAVTV Motorsports Network. For a complete listing of channels and to request MAVTV, log onto http://www.mavtv.com

Event Format:

Qualifying Nights (Mon, Tues, Wed, Thur, Fri)

Heat Races

Drivers draw for heat racing starting position at 2 p.m. at chalkboard each day

The driver who draws lowest number will start on the pole of Heat 1, second lowest number on the pole of Heat 2, etc.

Number of heats decided by number of cars - 7-10 cars per heat race (8 Laps)

Advancement from heat race to features is based upon passing points earned in heat race and qualifying races. Passing points are based upon car starting position when the yellow light goes out prior to the initial start of the heat or qualifying race.

C Mains/Qualifying Races/B Mains/A Main

The 40 drivers earning the most passing points advance to Four “A” Qualifying Races; drivers in passing points positions 41-68 will go to two C Main races. The two C Main races will have 16 cars 12 laps in length.

The top four cars in each C Main race will advance to the back of the B Main races, going 15 laps. (Top four from first C Main to back of first B Main, top four from second C Main to back of second B main)

The lineup of each “A” Qualifying race will include an inversion of six cars. The top 24 cars in passing points will make the inversion. (The top point driver will start on row 3 of the first qualifying race, the No. 2 driver on row 3 of the second qualifying race, etc.)

The four qualifying races will have 10 cars each with the top 16 in combined passing points from the heats and Qualifying races advancing to the A Main.

The balance of the cars (24) from the “A” qualifying races will advance to two 16 car B Mains. The top four in each B Main will advance to the A Main, going 30 laps.

There will be 24 drivers in each Preliminary Night A Feature

The top two drivers in the Preliminary A qualify for Saturday’s A Main.

Saturday Night Features

A Feature

The lineup for the top 10 cars in the A feature will be determined through the Pizza Express Chili Bowl Pole Dash.

The five A feature winners will draw 1-5, followed by the five drivers who finished second drawing 6-10 to seed the Pole Dash.

POLE DASH PROCEDURE

Each of the races will have four cars and be four laps.

Preliminary Night Winners will draw for positions 1st - 5th, Runner up will draw 6th - 10th

First Race will be drivers who draw 7th - 10th, lined up in that order. Top 2 will advance.

*Second Race, front row will be drivers who draw 5th & 6th, with the two drivers moving on from the first race in Row 2 (Winner inside, 2nd outside).

*Third Race front row will be drivers who draw 3rd & 4th, with the two drivers moving on from the second race in Row 2 (Winner inside, 2nd outside).

*Fourth Race front row will be drivers who draw 1st & 2nd, with the two drivers moving on from the third race in Row 2 (Winner inside, 2nd outside).

*Winner of the fourth race will earn the pole in Saturday's A-Feature.

NOTE—ALL POSITIONS IN RACES OTHER THAN SATURDAY’S A MAIN WILL LINE UP UPON THE ORIGINAL DRAW OF THE WINNERS

PRIOR TO THE POLE DASH. Example-If the Friday winner draws number 1, the Wednesday winner draws number 2, Tuesday winner draws number 3, Thursday winner draws number 4,, and the Monday winner draws number 5, all positions in all races will be based on Friday first, Wednesday second, Tuesday third, Thursday fourth, and Monday fifth.

Seven drivers will advance from each B main to the A for a total of 24 cars with Provisionals set aside for the defending Chili Bowl Champion and previous year's VIROC Winner should they not transfer.

B Mains (20 Laps)

* There will be two B mains, with 20 drivers in each B main.

* Drivers finishing in their Preliminary A feature in position 3-8 will qualify for the B mains

* Five drivers will advance from each C main to the B mains (1st C to 1st B, 2nd C to 2nd B)

C Mains (15 Laps)

* There will be two C Mains, with 20 drivers in each C

* Drivers finishing in their Preliminary A feature positions 9-14 will qualify for the C mains

* Five drivers will advance from each D main to the C Mains

D Mains (15 Laps)

* There will be two D mains, with 20 drivers in each D

* Drivers finishing in their Preliminary A feature positions 15-20 will qualify for the D mains

* Five drivers will advance from each E main to the D mains

E Mains (15 Laps)

* There will be two E mains, with 20 drivers in each E

* Drivers finishing in their Preliminary night A features 21-24 and B features 5th will qualify for the E mains

* Five drivers will advance from each F main to the E mains

F Mains (15 Laps)

* There will be two F mains, with 20 drivers in each F

* Drivers finishing in their Preliminary night B features in positions 6-8 will qualify for the F mains

* Five drivers will advance from each G main to the F mains

G Mains (10 Laps)

* There will be two G mains, with 16 drivers in each G

* Drivers finishing in their Preliminary night B features in positions 9-10 will qualify for the G mains

* Five drivers will advance from each H main to the G mains

H Mains (10 Laps)

* There will be two H mains, with 16 drivers in each H

* Drivers finishing in their Preliminary night B features in positions 11-12 will qualify for the H mains

* Six drivers will advance from each I main to the H mains

I Mains (10 Laps)

* There will be two I mains, with 16 drivers in each I

* Drivers finishing in their Preliminary night B features in positions 13-14 will qualify for the I mains

* Six drivers will advance from each J main to the I mains

J Mains (10 Laps)

* There will be two J mains, with 16 drivers in each J

* Drivers finishing in their Preliminary night B features in positions 15-16 will qualify for the I mains

* Six drivers will advance from each K main to the I mains

K Mains (10 Laps)

* There will be two K mains, with 16 drivers in each K

* Drivers finishing in their Preliminary night C features in positions 5-6 will qualify for the K mains

* Six drivers will advance from each L main to the L mains

L Mains (10 Laps)

* There will be two L Mains, with 16 drivers in each L

* Drivers finishing in their Preliminary night C feature in position 7-8 will qualify for the L Mains

* Six drivers will advance from each M main to the L mains

M Mains (10 Laps)

* There will be two M Mains, with 16 drivers in each M

* Drivers finishing in C feature positions 9-10 will qualify for the M Mains

* Six drivers will advance from each N main to the M mains

N Mains (10 Laps)

* There will be two N Mains, with 16 drivers in each N

* Drivers finishing in C feature positions 11-12 will qualify for the N Mains

* Six drivers will advance from each O main to the N mains

O Mains (10 Laps)

* There will be two O Mains, with number of cars TBA

* Drivers finishing in C feature positions 13 on back will qualify for the O Main.

* Note that cars that started will be given priority over cars that did not take the green flag in a C feature.

ASCS PR