Ring in the New Year With LIVE Broadcasts of Hoosier Arenacross, Chili Bowl Nationals, Late Model Dirt and More on the Motorsports Network

Happy New Year, motorsports fans! This January, MAVTV Motorsports Network, the only cable television network in the U.S. dedicated exclusively to motorsports, is helping you celebrate the start of a new year with LIVE race broadcasts, starting with coverage of the Hoosier Arenacross on New Year’s Day. Tune in on Friday, January 1 at 8:00 pm ET and Friday, January 8 at 8:00 pm ET to watch LIVE telecasts of the high-flying racing action that is the Hoosier Arenacross Series on MAVTV. On Saturday, January 16, the best drivers in the world from open-wheel, stock car, late models and drag racing compete against each other for a chance at the coveted Golden Driller award in the 2021 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals. Tune in to the Motorsports Network at 8:30 pm ET for LIVE coverage from the quarter-mile "indoor garden” track in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Day one of the 2021 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series airs on Friday, January 22 at 7:00 pm ET. Day two of racing follows on Saturday, January 23 at 7:00 pm ET. Broadcasts of both nights from All-Tech Raceway are available exclusively for MAVTV subscribers. To close out this month’s LIVE broadcast schedule, MAVTV is providing motorsports fans with two additional nights of racing from the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. To watch the world’s top late model racers reach high speeds inside 800+ horsepower V8 race machines from East Bay Raceway Park, tune in to MAVTV on Friday, January 29 at 7:00 pm ET and Saturday, January 30 at 7:00 pm ET. MAVTV is now available to more viewers than ever before. With a total of 220 providers across cable, satellite, telco, and digital broadcast platforms, including AT&T U-verse, Charter/Spectrum, DIRECTV, Fios by Verizon, FuboTV, Google, Mediacom, and many more, the country’s premier motorsports network is seen in more than 30-million households. Race fans who don’t have MAVTV should contact their local cable, satellite, or other subscription service provider to get details on how to add it to their channel lineup. A full list of providers, shows, and scheduled broadcasts can be found by visiting www.MAVTV.com. MAVTV LIVE Schedule

January 2021 Date Series Event / Venue Time (ET) Jan 1 Hoosier Arenacross 8:00 p.m. Jan 8 Hoosier Arenacross 8:00 p.m. Jan 16 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals River Spirit Expo Center 8:30 p.m. Jan 22 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series All-Tech Raceway 7:00 p.m. Jan 23 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series All-Tech Raceway 7:00 p.m. Jan 29 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series East Bay Raceway Park 7:00 p.m. Jan 30 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series East Bay Raceway Park 7:00 p.m. The full broadcast schedule is available at https://www.mavtv.com/schedule/