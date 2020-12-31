Zach Telford set to start 2021 season at Havasu and Roseville

16-year-old Zach Telford will look to build off a successful 2020 campaign as he begins his 2021 efforts this Saturday. The Middleton, Idaho driver will head south to Havasu 95 Speedway in Lake Havasu City, Ariz. for the Sigma Engineering Solutions Pro Late Models. The following weekend will see Telford again head to the southwest, participating in the Bill McAnally Racing Drivers Academy open house and on-track testing at All American Speedway in Roseville, Calif.

Telford has amassed a strong body of work for his young career, accumulating eight wins over the last two seasons of NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly series Modified competition in the Gem State. Zach Telford Racing has also made three starts in the ARCA Menards Series, West, scoring a pair of top-ten finishes. He made his SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour debut for Garcia Racing at All American Speedway in August with a tenth-place finish as well.

Entering Havasu, Telford will add another new race track to his resume as he tackles the abrasive quarter-mile in the desert. He will drive the Zach Telford Racing #17 Ford Super Late Model with a Pathfinder Chassis. The event utilizes the Pro Late Model rulebook based on the rules Telford competed under in the Jr. Late Models at Madera when his stock car career began. 100-laps of competition are on tap in the Saturday evening show.

On Friday January 8th and Saturday January 9th, Telford will be in Roseville, Calif. testing for Bill McAnally Racing. Telford is one of only 11 drivers selected for a test for the brand-new BMR Drivers Academy. Drivers from across the nation are aiming to compete in the inaugural Academy with a chance to join the organization responsible for ten championships and over 100 wins in ARCA and NASCAR regional touring racing. Telford will look to soak up the seminar information and make a strong impression on the track as well.

Plans for the 2021 season are still developing for Zach Telford Racing with multiple exciting opportunities on the table. These opportunities would not be possible without support from Precision Framing, JamesHardie, Builders FirstSource, Mendiola Custom Homes, Meridian Anti-Drug Coalition, Vista Montessori School, Project Filter, Conrad & Bishoff, Executive Lawn Care, Gibson Diesel Performance, The Car Store, BLG, Fully Promoted, Swift Springs, Cristiani Motorsports, TCR, Tri Star Racewear

