First test event for BMR drivers academy adds four drivers

A total of 11 drivers will participate in the first testing session for the 2021 BMR Drivers Academy slated for Jan. 8-9 at All American Speedway in Roseville, Calif. with seminars at Bill McAnally Racing. The four names added to the lineup add additional wins and championships to an already accomplished roster of drivers.

Although the on-track slots have been filled, the seminars, open house, and viewing of the practice session will be made available to interested participants in the upcoming series. Drivers may contact Kim Brown at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to RSVP.

Preparations continue for the Drivers Academy, where 14 drivers will be matched with Bill McAnally Racing prepared stock cars. Drivers will utilize chassis components that are the same as ARCA and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. They will compete in 40 green flags across five tracks in 16 two-day sessions. Opportunities to advance into ARCA and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will be awarded throughout the program. All events will be streamed live on SPEED SPORT TV.

Colby Potts is a 26-year-old second-generation driver from Stockton, Calif. who has extensive Late Model experience under his belt. He becomes the senior member of this testing class.

A pair of Jr. Late Model graduates will be participating in the test with 14-year-old Bradley Erickson of Phoenix, Ariz. and 13-year-old Jake Bollman of Huntington Beach, Calif. Erickson won the 2020 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model championship at Madera Speedway on the strength of five wins, then added a victory in his Open Pro Late Model debut at the Turkey Triple Open in November. Bollman finished fourth in this year’s Jr. Late Model standings with a trio of podium finishes and added fifth in the national INEX Young Lions Legends standings as well.

Alabama’s Jolynn (JoJo) Wilkinson is another second-generation driver heading to California and has several victories in Pro Late Models and dirt karts on the 16-year-old’s resume.

Drivers will convene at Bill McAnally Racing in Roseville on January 8th for an open house and seminars, before on track activity at nearby All American Speedway that afternoon. The program continues on Saturday January 9th with the BMR shop sessions beginning at 10am before another three hours of practice time.

Bill McAnally Racing is based in Roseville and has won a record 10 NASCAR and ARCA regional championships and more than 100 victories. Drivers who have raced at BMR include Cole Custer, Chase Briscoe, Brendan Gaughan, Todd Gilliland, Hailie Deegan, Derek Kraus and Peyton Sellers. In 2020, BMR won the ARCA Menards Series West championship with 15-year-old Jesse Love, the youngest champion in series history.

Program costs and additional details are available at www.BMRDriversAcademy.com The planned schedule begins in March and ends in October. For more information about Bill McAnally Racing, visit www.BMRNAPARacing.com

Testing Day Participants as of 12-30-20

Jake Bollman - Huntington Beach, Calif. (13)

Bradley Erickson - Phoenix, Ariz. (14)

Austin Herzog - Clovis, Calif. (18)

Cole Moore - Granite Bay, Calif. (23)

Eric Nascimento, Jr. - Manteca, Calif. (19)

Colby Potts - Stockton, Calif. (26)

William Robusto - Fort Mill, S.C. (16)

Yuven Sundaramoorthy - Delafield, Wisc. (17)

Zachary Telford - Middleton, Idaho (16)

Zachary Tinkle - Speedway, Ind. (18)

Joylnn Wilkinson - Hueytown, Ala. (16)

BMR PR