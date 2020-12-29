Historic 2021 Schedule Takes Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds to New Heights

From the 50th DIRTcar Nationals at Florida’s Volusia Speedway Park to Tennessee’s legendary Bristol Motor Speedway, back to Quebec’s Autodrome Drummond, NAPA Super DIRT Week and the Can-Am World Finals, the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modified 2021 schedule includes the most diverse, premier racetracks in the eastern United States.

Crown Jewels like the $50,000-to-win Billy Whittaker Cars 200 and the $25,500-to-win Mr. DIRT Track USA are joined on the 2021 tour by a $10,000-to-win doubleheader at the Bristol Throwdown and the two-race Cavalcade Weekend at Weedsport Speedway.

It all starts in the sun at Volusia Speedway Park. The DIRTcar Nationals celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2021. The Super DIRTcar Series Florida tour joins the February fray at Volusia on Tuesday, Feb. 9, to begin five consecutive nights of Big Block Modified action (Feb. 9 to Feb. 13).

Back north, on Saturday, April 10, Can-Am Speedway takes center stage for the first points-paying race of the season. The Thunder in the Thousand Islands 100 is set to pay $7,500 to the winner as well as early-season momentum.

Then, the Super DIRTcar Series is taking Big Block Modified racing to new heights in 2021 with the Bristol Throwdown, a three-day (April 22-24), two-race event on the soon-to-be clay-covered high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway. The Big Blocks will grace the famed Tennessee track for the first time on Thursday, April 22, for a can’t-miss practice session. The next two days in Thunder Valley have full-points, $10,000-to-win Features, the second of which pays $1,000-to-start.

All of the action at Bristol is run with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars.

Not only will the winners be immortalized in the history of Bristol Motor Speedway and the Super DIRTcar Series, but they will also punch their ticket to a guaranteed start in the Billy Whittaker Cars 200 at NAPA Super DIRT Week in October.

Bridgeport Speedway follows up on Tuesday, May 4, with its own $10,000-to-win King of Big Blocks Feature. In 2020, the Series’ tour stop was extremely popular as race fans watched Stewart Friesen battle with Matt Sheppard and Billy Decker in the closing laps for an exciting win. The Super DIRTcar Series’ return to the new 4/10-mile high-banked configuration is a coveted NAPA Super DIRT Week Qualifier.

Weedsport Speedway highlights Memorial Day weekend with the $7,500-to-win Heroes Remembered 100 on Sunday, May 30. The event has become a staple of the Super DIRTcar Series schedule, and Central New York race fans always look forward to honoring our lost servicemen and servicewomen with its running.

The Series will then “turn it up to 11” the next day. On Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, Lebanon Valley Speedway goes big with a $13,500-to-win, 100-lap spectacular. As all $10,000-plus Super DIRTcar Series races do, the winner receives a guaranteed start in the Billy Whittaker Cars 200 in October and some significant bragging rights.

Another jewel of Eastern New York, Albany-Saratoga Speedway, welcomes the Series on Tuesday, June 22. Albany was host to one of the most exciting Feature finishes of DIRTcar OktoberFAST with Anthony Perrego edging Mike Mahaney.

Sunday, June 27, marks the Series’ return to Canada for the first time since 2019 as the always intense Cornwall Motor Speedway will welcome the Big Blocks over the border once again. The next day, Monday, June 28, the Series heads another leg up north to Le RPM Speedway in Quebec. The racy short track will send home a winner $7,500 richer.

Land of Legends Raceway in Canandaigua, NY, kicks off a busy July calendar on Thursday, July 1, with the Empire Super Sprints also in attendance for their annual doubleheader.

The Series helps celebrate Ohsweken Speedway’s 25th anniversary season with a $10,000-to-win NAPA Super DIRT Week Qualifier on Monday, July 5. Only Matt Sheppard and Chad Brachmann have won at the Ontario Speedway in two Series visits.

Back across the border the next day, Tuesday, July 6, the Big Blocks will roar again at The Big R, Ransomville Speedway. Teams and fans are looking forward to returning to the fast, banked Niagara County half-mile.

On Monday, July 19, and Tuesday, July 20, the Series goes back-to-back in Quebec. Autodrome Granby on Monday and Autodrome Drummond on Tuesday will bring the gros blocs to Canada again with both shows paying $7,500-to-win. American fans need to make the road trip to see these racetracks in 2021 for an unforgettable dirt track racing experience.

Weedsport Speedway takes the spotlight on Sunday, July 25, when race fans celebrate Big Block Modified racing with the Hall of Fame 100, which helps usher in the DIRT Hall of Fame Museum class of 2021.

The sights and sounds of the Orange County Fair filling the Middletown, NY, air on Thursday, July 29, means the Super DIRTcar Series is back in town for a $10,000-to-win NAPA Super DIRT Week Qualifier. DIRTcar officials are working on another race to pair with Orange County.

Last year was supposed to mark the first Super DIRTcar Series race at Thunder Mountain Speedway, but COVID-19 put a hold on that. Now, the Center Isle, NY, track is ready for the Series after a successful year of DIRTcar 358 Modified and DIRTcar Sportsman Modified sanctioning. Mark your calendars for Tuesday, Aug. 3, for the inaugural Series visit to Thunder Mountain.

Then, the famous Land of Legends Raceway will welcome the Series back on Wednesday, Aug. 4, for the second time in 2021 to make an exciting new doubleheader for the Super DIRTcar Series, both races pay $7,500-to-win.

September starts out huge with the Series’ second visit of 2021 to The Valley of Speed Lebanon Valley Speedway. The $25,500-to-win Mr. DIRT Track USA has been well-defended by hometown hero Kenny Tremont Jr., who has taken the last two in 2018 and 2019.

Weedsport Speedway’s schedule culminates with the Cavalcade Weekend which features two days of Big Block Modified racing on Saturday, Sept. 11 and Sunday, Sept. 12. The Features will pay $7,500 and $10,000, respectively, to the winners to make up the lucrative weekend at one of the most historic dirt tracks in the country.

The Gerald Haers Memorial at Land of Legends Raceway returns on Saturday, Sept. 18, with a $10,000 plus-to-win Feature. The fast and sweeping New York half-mile features some of the most exciting racing on the tour. Series drivers will be competing for important championship points, extra cash throughout the purse, and a guaranteed start in the Billy Whittaker Cars 200.

The final NAPA Super DIRT Week Qualifier falls on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Albany-Saratoga Speedway for the Massive Malta Weekend, where the winner takes $10,000.

The highly anticipated return of NAPA Super DIRT Week and the $50,000-to-win Billy Whittaker Cars 200 on Sunday, Oct. 10 returns to Oswego Speedway. Early bird campers may already be lined up at the gates ready for the most exciting week in dirt racing featuring all four premier DIRTcar divisions in the Northeast.

In 2019, the Super DIRTcar Series championship came down to two unforgettable features at The Dirt Track at Charlotte highlighting the fan-favorite Can-Am World Finals. This year, the Can-Am World Finals are Thursday, Nov. 4, to Saturday, Nov. 6, featuring the Super DIRTcar Series, World of Outlaws Morton Building Late Model Series and World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars.

If you can’t make it to the racetrack, make sure to sign up for a DIRTVision Fast-Pass and don’t miss any of the action on your computer or mobile device. Every Super DIRTcar Series race will be broadcasted on DIRTVision in 2021.

Series officials continue to lock in dates at Airborne Speedway and Brockville Ontario Speedway. Stay up to date on SuperDIRTcarSeries.com, and follow us on social media Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Upcoming news on the DIRTcar 358 Modified Series, DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series, and DIRTcar Pro Stock Series will be found on DIRTcar.com and on social media on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

2021 Super DIRTcar Series schedule

Tuesday, Feb. 9 - Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL - DIRTcar Nationals

Wednesday, Feb. 10 - Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL - DIRTcar Nationals

Thursday, Feb. 11 - Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL - DIRTcar Nationals

Friday, Feb. 12 - Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL - DIRTcar Nationals

Saturday, Feb. 13 - Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL - DIRTcar Nationals

Saturday, April 10 - Can-Am Speedway, La Fargville, NY - $7,500-to-win Thunder in the 1,000 Islands

Friday, April 23 - Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN - $10,000-to-win Bristol Throwdown

Saturday, April 24 - Bristol Motor Speedway. Bristol, TN - $10,000-to-win Bristol Throwdown

Tuesday, May 4 - Bridgeport Speedway, Swedesbro, NJ - $10,000-to-win King of the Big Blocks

Sunday, May 30 - Weedsport Speedway, Weedsport, NY - $7,500-to-win Heroes Remembered 100

Monday, May 31 - Lebanon Valley Speedway, West Lebanon, NY - $13,500-to-win Mr. DIRT Track

Tuesday, June 22 - Albany-Saratoga Speedway, Malta, NY - $7,500-to-win

Sunday, June 27 - Cornwall Motor Speedway, Cornwall, ON - $7,500-to-win

Monday, June 28 - Le RPM Speedway, St. Marcel, QC - $7,500-to-win

Thursday, July 1 - Land of Legends Raceway, Canandaigua, NY - $7,500-to-win Liberty 100

Monday, July 5 - Ohsweken Speedway, Ohsweken, ON - $10,000-to-win 25th Anniversary

Tuesday, July 6 - Ransomville Speedway, Ransomville, NY - $7,500-to-win

Monday, July 19 - Autodrome Granby, Granby, QC - $7,500-to-win

Tuesday, July 20 - Autodrome Drummond, Drummondville QC - $7,500-to-win

Sunday, July 25 - Weedsport Speedway, Weedsport, NY - $10,000-to-win Hall of Fame Weekend

Wednesday, July 28 - TBD

Thursday, July 29 - Orange County Fair Speedway, Middletown, NY - $10,000-to-win Battle of the Midway

Tuesday, Aug. 3 - Thunder Mountain Speedway, Center Isle, NY - $7,500-to-win

Wednesday, Aug. 4 - Land of Legends Raceway, Canandaigua, NY - $7,500-to-win

Saturday, Sept. 4 - Lebanon Valley Speedway, West Lebanon, NY - $25,500-to-win Mr. DIRT Track USA

Saturday, Sept. 11 - Weedsport Speedway, Weedsport, NY - $7,500-to-win Cavalcade Weekend

Sunday, Sept. 12 - Weedsport Speedway, Weedsport, NY - $10,000-to-win Cavalcade Weekend

Saturday, Sept. 18 - Land of Legends Raceway, Canandaigua, NY - $10,000-plus-to-win Gerald Haers Memorial

Saturday, Sept. 25 - Albany-Saratoga Speedway, Malta, NY - $10,000-to-win Massive Malta Weekend

Sunday, Oct. 10 - Oswego Speedway, Oswego, NY - $50,000-to-win Billy Whittaker Cars 200

Thursday, Nov. 4 - The Dirt Track at Charlotte, Concord, NC - Can- Am World Finals

Thursday, Nov. 5 - The Dirt Track at Charlotte, Concord, NC - Can-Am World Finals

Thursday, Nov. 6 - The Dirt Track at Charlotte, Concord, NC - Can-AmWorld Finals

PHOTO: Matt Sullivan (OktoberFAST, Albany-Saratoga Speedway)

Super DIRTcar Series PR