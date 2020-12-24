MAVTV Announces Premier Motorsports Programming Now Available on TVision Streaming Services

Racing News
Thursday, Dec 24 52
MAVTV Announces Premier Motorsports Programming Now Available on TVision Streaming Services

MAVTV’s exciting new partnership with T-Mobile will bring premium motorsports racing and entertainment to the new TVision streaming video services.

MAVTV Motorsports Network is the only television network in the U.S. dedicated exclusively to motorsports. Enthusiasts will have the ability to enjoy the best racing and automotive content available today via the Live Zone package of TVision Live, which is available in the new T-Mobile TVision app as well as the TVision HUB.

"This partnership with TVision offers motorsports fans another platform to access MAVTV’s live racing and the very best in automotive entertainment,” said Dan Teitscheid, President, MAVTV Motorsports Network. "We salute TVision for expanding on the traditional pay-TV model and offering an independent network that serves a very passionate, dedicated fan base.”

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Michelin by the Numbers Sycamore Entertainment and SEGI.TV Sign Primary Sponsorship Deal With Chip Ganassi Racing For New Extreme E Racing Series »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top