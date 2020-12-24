MAVTV Announces Premier Motorsports Programming Now Available on TVision Streaming Services

MAVTV’s exciting new partnership with T-Mobile will bring premium motorsports racing and entertainment to the new TVision streaming video services.

MAVTV Motorsports Network is the only television network in the U.S. dedicated exclusively to motorsports. Enthusiasts will have the ability to enjoy the best racing and automotive content available today via the Live Zone package of TVision Live, which is available in the new T-Mobile TVision app as well as the TVision HUB.

"This partnership with TVision offers motorsports fans another platform to access MAVTV’s live racing and the very best in automotive entertainment,” said Dan Teitscheid, President, MAVTV Motorsports Network. "We salute TVision for expanding on the traditional pay-TV model and offering an independent network that serves a very passionate, dedicated fan base.”